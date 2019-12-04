Qualcomm has unveiled its latest offering in the mobile processor segment – the Snapdragon 865, 765 and the 765G. As should already be discernible, the Snapdragon 865 is the flagship processor and promises bleeding-edge processing while the 765 families are targeted at the slightly budget segment. The chipmaker also outlined they wish to scale and lead the twin challenges of 5G and AI with its new chips in 2020.

With the Snapdragon 765 and 765G is targetted at the mid-range segment, it understandably is slightly less performance-oriented compared to the 800 series of chips. However, performance apart, the other notable difference between the SD 865 and the 765 families is that the latter comes integrated with 5G modem, it being the X52 modem specifically.

This will ensure mobile phone manufacturers to come up with more 5G enabled phone in the mid-range segment. With that, the current scenario where 5G tech continues to be the sole privilege of the top-end phone will come to an end and will mark the next-gen communication technology finally making it to the masses, subject to the availability of the 5G network itself, that is.

Elaborating further, the 765 series will have enhanced AI processing abilities along with the ability to capture HDR video in 4K resolution. The integrated X52 model will support downloads of up to 3.7Gbps which is a lot faster than the most powerful 4G modems even though it’s notably slower than the top-end SD X55 modems. The ‘G’ marking on the 765G meanwhile signifies its suitability for the gaming sector.

The high-end SD 865 processor, however, presents a strange scenario in that it does not come with an integrated 5G modem, which somewhat belies its flagship status. It isn’t compatible with a 4G modem either, which rules out any plans that a phone maker may have to use the new 865 and mate it with a 4G modem for a 2020 flagship phone.

Instead, Qualcomm is offering a packaged deal comprising of the 865 and the Snapdragon X55 5G modem which the company said will together provide for an unmatched 5G experience like none other. The X55 was announced earlier in February 2019, which makes it quite competent to serve its purpose in 2020, when 5G becomes more commonplace.

Qualcomm also stated the new 865 is going to be competent enough to support video shoots of up to 8K. The chip will also be capable of gigapixel image processing without beating a breath, so to say given that its capable of 15 trillion operations in a second. The chip will also come with a fifth-gen AI engine along with natural language processing capabilities.