Samsung delivered its keynote address at the CES 2020 outlining the company’s vision for the coming years. That includes the sort of devices and services it plans to launch to make lives of people safe and simple. And forming the core of what Samsung is describing as the Age of Experience is a clutch of smart intelligent devices and services driven by artificial intelligence and data analysis.

The Ballie smart robot: Among the devices, the company announced during the keynote address include Ballie which happens to be a smart intelligent robot but having the shape of a spherical ball with contoured surfaces. The robot is being described as a life companion designed to understand a user’s needs and react accordingly.

Among the uses that the Ballie can be put to include being a fitness assistant. How is that going to be possible is something that remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Ballie is also envisaged being a mobile interface and aims to react to user’s needs and wishes.

Smart health care solutions: Then there also is the HeartWide app that Samsung announced during the event and is going to be the centre of its newfound focus of delivering customised health care solutions to the users. Samsung said the app has been developed in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente and is designed to present users with a fitness regime and other activities that users can follow right in their home to have better heart health.

Among the way the new HeartWide app is going to benefit the user is by reminding them when they are missing out on their daily workouts which is crucial for maintaining a healthy heart. Central to the working of the app is the Samsung smartwatch which will be monitoring the heart rate for the duration of the workout and other activities.

The monitoring results along with the various activity data is stored in the smartphone that pairs up with the smartwatch via Bluetooth. Such data then gets uploaded automatically to the user’s chart which again will be accessible to the doctors and other health care professionals authorised to view such info.

This way, Samsung aims to devise a virtual cardiac rehabilitation solution that will save the user regular visits to the doctor or other rehabilitation zones. The company also said more such health care solution is forthcoming shortly to suit users personalised needs.

Smart homes of the future: Samsung is relying on AI, smart sensors and data analysis to create the intelligent homes of the future while upholding the core values of privacy and security. This way, users will be able to transform their homes into the way they desire, which can be like an art gallery or provide an experience akin to say, walking underwater or climbing mountains; just some of the things that can be accomplished using GEMS.

Short for Gait Enhancing & Motivating System, GEMS use AR technology such as a pair of AR glasses and a virtual personal trainer that will give personalised recommendations to undertake various tasks as described above. That way, users can experience the same feel as say, while walking underwater or hill-climbing.

The demo that the company showcased during the briefing included a virtual personal trainer that the user can rely on to undergo some serious workouts. This is perhaps the nearest they can have to work out in a real-world but without having to leave their homes.

Further, as part of Samsung’s smart home initiatives, the company also announced how futuristic kitchens in the days to come may have appliances that not only are just aids to cook food but also serve as a chef and nutritionist as well. What’s more, such devices can then help in the shopping as well to stock up the ingredients to cook future meals.

Futuristic smart cities: Samsung also stressed on how smart technologies of the future such as AI, 5G, IoT and so on can make people’s life simple. Users should be able to call elevators or check for parking spots all by swiping their devices. For this, Samsung said they need to build active collaborations with town planners, builders as well as manufacturers of other devices that need to have the capability to interconnect. This way users can have a single connected interface that will serve as a seamless communicating medium cutting across device types and scenarios.