YouTube to Bring Its Dedicated Mobile Video Editor, YouTube Create, to iOS Devices

YouTube's mobile video editor, YouTube Create, is expanding to iOS, offering free tools for creators to produce Shorts and long-form videos directly on their iPhones.

YouTube is set to extend its dedicated mobile video editing application, YouTube Create, to iOS users. This move, coming nearly two years after the app’s debut on Android, signals YouTube’s continued push to offer comprehensive, free editing tools within its platform. The goal? To make the content creation process smoother and more accessible for a wider group of users, whether they’re crafting quick Shorts or diving into more polished long-form videos.

Key Takeaways:

YouTube Create, a free mobile video editor, is launching on iOS.

Originally released for Android in September 2023.

Google is hiring engineers in Bengaluru, India, to support iOS development.

Tools include filters, transitions, royalty-free music, and audio cleanup.

Users can publish directly to YouTube from the app.

Aims to meet demand for intuitive mobile editing on Apple devices.

Competes with apps like CapCut, InShot, and iMovie.

The Evolution of Mobile Video Creation

Content creation has steadily shifted toward mobile. As smartphones become increasingly powerful, they’ve essentially turned into pocket-sized production studios. That shift naturally fuels demand for mobile-first editing apps that are both robust and beginner-friendly.

YouTube understands this. It’s not just about providing tools—it’s about making those tools native to the YouTube experience. While creators have plenty of third-party options, YouTube’s strategy is to embed editing into its ecosystem, cutting down friction and hopefully encouraging more uploads.

YouTube Create: Features at a Glance

The Android version of YouTube Create already showcases what iOS users can expect:

Editing Tools: Trim, cut, merge, and rearrange video clips. Adjust speed and layer content on a simple timeline.

Audio Library: A built-in library of royalty-free music and sound effects helps users sidestep copyright headaches. The app also offers audio cleanup to reduce background noise—a small but significant bonus.

Visual Effects: Filters, transitions, and categorized effects elevate video quality and style without steep learning curves.

Text and Stickers: Customizable text, animated titles, emojis, GIFs, and stickers help convey personality and context.

Automatic Captions: This feature boosts accessibility by generating captions in supported languages.

Direct Upload: Once editing wraps up, users can publish their videos directly to YouTube.

All of these aim to simplify the process. The idea is to let creators concentrate on storytelling, not the technical hurdles of editing.

Development and Competitive Landscape

Behind the scenes, Google is building a dedicated iOS development team in Bengaluru. It’s a clear signal that this isn’t just a side project. The Android version, available in over 20 countries since early 2024, faces stiff competition from CapCut and InShot.

CapCut, in particular, is dominating. In Q2 2025, it racked up 66 million Android downloads and 442 million monthly active users. By contrast, YouTube Create saw fewer than 500,000 downloads with under one million active monthly users. Even on iOS, where YouTube Create hasn’t launched yet, CapCut leads with 194 million monthly users.

Still, YouTube Create isn’t stagnant. It posted 28% user growth year-over-year in Q2 2025—a higher rate than CapCut’s 9%. But the challenge lies in retention: only 1% of users stick with YouTube Create 90 days post-download, compared to CapCut’s 7%. Average usage time is also lower: 38 minutes a month versus CapCut’s 62.

Geographically, India leads in YouTube Create users at 51%, followed by Indonesia (21%). Germany, Brazil, and the UK also show strong numbers. Notably, the app is gaining traction in Spain (119% growth), South Korea (91%), and France (89%).

User Sentiment and Expectations

Early feedback from Android users points to ease of use as a strong suit. Across Reddit threads and creator forums, there’s a clear appetite for a native, YouTube-backed editing app. However, many also want more advanced features. That’s something the YouTube team says it’s working on, with user feedback shaping future updates.

The real test will come with the iOS launch. Apple users tend to have higher expectations for performance and polish. Seamless integration into iOS workflows could make or break YouTube Create’s standing among established rivals like Splice, KineMaster, and iMovie.

YouTube’s Bigger Picture

YouTube Create fits squarely into YouTube’s broader strategy to empower creators. From monetization via the YouTube Partner Program to incentives like the Shorts Fund, the platform wants to lower the barrier to entry.

YouTube also offers educational resources, analytics via YouTube Studio, and community-building tools. By bringing YouTube Create to iOS, it strengthens that ecosystem—giving creators everything they need in one place, from editing to uploading.

YouTube Create’s future on iOS hinges on differentiation and creator loyalty. The mobile video editing space is crowded and competitive. To stand out, the app will need not just to match but ideally exceed user expectations.

Ongoing development, improved feature sets, and listening to the community will be essential. If YouTube can balance simplicity with depth, it could very well carve out a meaningful slice of the mobile editing market. And if not? Well, creators won’t hesitate to stick with the tools they already trust.

FAQ

Q1: What is YouTube Create?

A1: A free mobile video editor from YouTube that lets users produce and edit Shorts and longer videos before uploading.

Q2: When is the iOS version coming?

A2: While there’s no confirmed date, development is underway. Google is actively hiring iOS engineers.

Q3: What features are included?

A3: Editing tools, music and sound effects library, audio cleanup, filters, transitions, text, stickers, and auto captions.

Q4: Is it really free?

A4: Yes. No ads, no hidden costs.

Q5: How does it compare to CapCut or InShot?

A5: It’s simpler and integrates directly with YouTube, but lacks some of the advanced features seen in top-tier editors.

Q6: Can I monetize my videos?

A6: Yes, if you meet YouTube Partner Program requirements.

Q7: What devices are supported?

A7: Details aren’t final, but it will likely require iOS 16 or later, similar to the main YouTube app.