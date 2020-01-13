Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy S20 flagship phone at an Unpacked event scheduled on February 11, 2020. With that being just weeks away, it’s quite natural the initial set of renders of the phone has made it to the virtual world.

The images do look impressive, to say the least, with the S20+ further building upon the style statement that the S10 range first introduced. That includes a centrally mounted punch-hole display while the bezels at the top and bottom seem to have receded all the more.

The images also reveal the rear-mounted array of lenses sitting on the top left corner. Also, it’s going to be four lenses this time, which along with the LED flash have been arranged in two vertical stacks of three lenses each. The entire camera block again is a bit raised from the rear surface, instead of sitting flush with the back panel.

There are also rumours of Samsung going for an entirely new 12 mp sensor having 1.8μm aperture for the main camera.

This will be accompanied by an ultra-wide angle lens along with a telephoto zoom lens as well. Meanwhile, there also is speculation of a high-end Galaxy S20 variant named the S20 Ultra which will be packing all the bells and whistles. That applies to it being the most camera-proficient model as well.

Coming back to the leaked images, what is evident is the lack of the physical button dedicated to Samsung’s smart assistant, Bixby. This shouldn’t come as a surprise though as it was being rumoured for some time already. And none seem to be missing it either even though Samsung can always make up for it by a virtual switch within the user interface.

Among the other important bit that the image reveal is the label splashed on the main screen which reads ‘Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G’. While it is almost customary for manufacturers to launch a 5G version of its flagship offerings, Samsung is tipped to have an elaborate range of 4G versions of the S20 range on offer.

Samsung is believed to have at least four versions of the S20 range to offer this year. That would be 4G and 5G versions of the S20 and S20+ respectively. This also sort of confirms Snapdragon 865 is the processor of choice for the S20 range. Samsung, in any case, offers its flagship phones powered by the Snapdragon processor in the US while other regions come powered by its Exynos chips. The same is expected to be the reality this year too.

More such leaks and renders are expected as we draw closer to the Feb. 11 launch date.