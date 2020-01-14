The Windows 7 End of Life is set for today, January 14, 2020. That means users of the particular OS version will have to run it on their system on their own risk (no security patches or upgrades will be provided henceforth); or opt for the next best solution, that is to upgrade to the latest Windows 10.

And there is absolutely no reason not to do so given that there sure is a way users can still upgrade to the latest and greatest Windows version completely free even though Microsoft has officially stopped the free upgrade program in 2016.

The process is fairly simple as users just have to follow the following steps to start their journey with Windows 10.

The process starts by downloading the Media Creation Tool. Here is the link:https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10 User will have to click on the Download tool now button. Once the Media Creation Tool has been downloaded, users will have to run it on their device. The next step to do will be to accept the license terms followed by clicking on the Upgrade this PC now link. This applies to when the PC on which the Media Creation Tool has been downloaded needs to be upgraded. If that is not the case like when it is another PC that needs to be upgraded, user will have to click on the link for Create installation media for another PC. To proceed, users will have to click on the Next button. The next thing to do will be to checkmark the Keep personal files and apps followed by clicking on the Install button. Once the installation process is over, it is the brand new version of Windows 10 that should be running on the device. Users can go on to confirm Windows 10 validity by clicking on Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

Also, users can be rest assured of getting the right version of Windows 10 via this process, one that is perfectly legal too. This seems to be a tacit ploy on part of Microsoft to let current users of Windows 7 upgrade to Windows 10. And there is perfect business sense in doing so as Windows 7 continues to have a huge user base even more than five years after Windows 10 was launched.

So, by allowing them to upgrade to Windows 10 will only add to the latter’s user base which has come to around 900 million so far. That would still be better than let such users adopt other free options, such as the Linux. In any case, Windows has ceased to be the sort of money-earner for Microsoft as it once used to be. That said, users can opt for an off-the-shelf solution which is going to cost $139.99 for Windows 10 Home.