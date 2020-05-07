The much anticipated LG Velvet is finally here, culminating the weeks and months of leaks and teasers we have had of the phone so far. Also, with those largely being company sponsored, we have almost had almost every aspect of the Velvet known in quite vivid details already, leaving only the pricing to be revealed during the official launch.

That stands at ₩899,800, which comes to around $700 USD for the 5G enabled phone though the actual US launch price is expected to differ from the above figure. Nonetheless, this should let us have an idea of the amount buyers will have to part with to buy a Velvet in the US.

The specs though can be considered a bit underwhelming for the price considering that it comes powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset. The G8 ThinQ might be a year older but packs the SD855 and is cheaper than the Velvet. The rest of the Velvet’s specs include an 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of storage. The 6.8-inch OLED panel has a thin forehead and chin, with a small central notch at the top accommodating a 16 mp selfie cam.

The Velvet also boasts of a triple lens rear camera system comprising of a 49 mp primary sensor, an 8 mp ultra-wide angle lens and a 5 mp depth sensor. For a change, the lens cluster isn’t placed within a special zone that rises above the base rear panel. Instead, the individual lenses seem to have emerged from the back panel itself, making the rear look refreshing and clean.

Another huge plus with the Velvet is that it supports the company’s dual screen accessory as well as styluses though the phone does not come with one like the Galaxy Note series. The phone also comes with IP68 rating for water resistance, besides having an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The 4,300 mAh battery supports fast charging and can be charged wirelessly as well. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well while color options include orange, green, black, and white.

No word yet when it is expected to come Stateside though that likely could happen by month-end itself.