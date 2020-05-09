A new iPhone 12 leak suggests the upcoming Apple smartphone line-up for 2020 will comprise of four models this time. However, it is the entry level iPhone 12 that seems to be garnering the most attention at the moment what with a new report claiming it to be even smaller in dimensions than the iPhone SE.

As Filip Koroy from EverythingApplePro mentioned in a video which again is based on information from Macotakara, the base iPhone 12 with 5.4-inch display will have the dimensions of 5.15 X 2.51-inches. Compare this to that for the iPhone SE which stands at 5.43 X 2.65-inches and you get the point right away.

There is no information at the moment as to how thick the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is going to be though it is expected to even slimmer than the iPhone 11. All of that points to a decent sized base iPhone 12 which is going to be extremely handy. The phone, if it indeed is as small is made out to be, will also allow for single handed operation comfortably, something that can well be considered a novelty in this age of super sized phones. The top-end iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch display.

Also, the small dimension is going to be achieved thanks to the use of the all-screen display. With next to no bezel depth along any sides, the phone too will be only a wee bit longer and wider than the actual screen dimension. The report also mentions the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 to have a narrower display this time, one with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This compares well to the likes of most smartphones at the moment that have a narrow stance with longish displays. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone SE comes with a 16:9 display.

All of this coupled to the most up-to-the-date specs such as the A14 Bionic chip and an OLED panel should make the base 5.4-inch iPhone 12 a true monster of a phone in terms of popularity. As for its price, the base model is rumored to start at $649, which if true will make the new iPhone 12 model a cause of worry for even the budget Android flagship brands as well.