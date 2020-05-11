Apple’s next iPhone offering may still be some months away from a formal launch, but it already seems to be the toast of the season. With new rumors and leaks coming in almost every other day, the latest here is claiming that the phone will have a ProMotion display, which is Apple-speak for a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The rumor which has its origins with EverythingApplePro said the base iPhone 12 will however continue with the standard 60Hz refresh rate that applies to the majority of smartphones out there. However, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are both expected to have ProMotion displays this time having 120 Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are believed to come with 6.1- and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

Apple however won’t be setting the benchmarks here with the higher refresh rate for the top-tier iPhone 12 models. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro already offer displays that refresh 120 times a second. The higher refresh rate leads to smoother scrolling, leading to a vastly improved user experience. Worth mentioning, the iPad Pro models already come with 120 Hz displays.

Meanwhile, the rumor mills are also claiming improvements to the Face ID as well, which includes faster operation along with a wider field of view this time. The latter will translate to the ability for Face ID to recognize faces from a wider angle, like when its placed on the table. That way, you won’t have to hold it in front of your face each time you need to unlock your iPhone.

In the past, we have had rumors of the iPhone 12 featuring a LIDAR sensor at the rear to have better depth detection of the surrounding. This is expected to let the iPhone have more AR functionalities this time, which includes games or other real-world applications. Interestingly, this again is another feature we have had on the iPas for some time already.

However, so much for all the exciting features that are getting associated with the forthcoming iPhone device, there remains quite some uncertainty regarding its availability. With the Covid 19 pandemic still happening, it remains to be seen if Apple is able to stick to its usual fall launch schedule for the iPhone 12. As it is, the iPhone SE launch had to be delayed owing to the same and had an online launch in the end.