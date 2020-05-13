The latest in a series of iPhone 12 leaks that has come our way is also perhaps the most comprehensive we have had in some time. For we seem to now have the complete spec sheet of the upcoming iPhone device, including the price as well.

The leak, the credit for which goes to Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech is also claiming there is going to be four iPhone models due for launch this year. Those include the iPhone 12 Max which is going to be the successor to the iPhone 11. Thereafter, there is the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max succeeding the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max respectively.

Then there is going to be a new entry-level iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display. With that much of screen real estate, it will be like a modern makeover for the iPhone SE 2020 currently on sale. Apart from its similarity with the iPhone SE, another unique quality of the iPhone 12 is going to be its diminutive size thanks to the adoption of a zero-bezel design.

Let’s now move over to the rest of the leak.

Build and display:

It is going to be OLED all through though the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 will come with an aluminum construction compared to the stainless steel chassis for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also, it’s going to be a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch Super Retina display for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max respectively. For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, it is going to be a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with Pro Motion respectively.

Processor, memory and storage:

All four variants will be powered by Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip. However, for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, it is going to be 4 GB RAM along with storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be getting 6 gigs of memory along with storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Optics:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will be getting a dual cam setup while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have more elaborate three lens camera plus LIDAR at the rear.

5G:

All the four models; yes, you have read that right, the base iPhone 12 included is expected to feature 5G connectivity this year. However, it’s likely to be Sub 6-GHz for the base iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max models and Sub 6-GHz, mmWave for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

Price:

iPhone 12 128 GB – $649

iPhone 12 256 GB – $749

iPhone 12 Max 128 GB – $749

iPhone 12 Max 256 GB – $849

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB – $999

iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB – $1,099

iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB – $1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB – $1,099

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB – $1,199

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB – $1.399

Other thoughts:

There sure are a few gray areas where conflicting rumors overlap. Mentioned here are some of those that has led to quite some confusion to prevail about the upcoming iPhone 12 models.

Pro Motion display:

For instance, EveryThingApplePro is claiming in a recent video that the Pro Motion display might not be a reality with any of the iPhone 12 models given battery considerations. With 120 Hz displays being power hungry, Apple sure will like to avoid having those on the iPhone 12 Pro models if there is a significant drop in battery run times.

5G:

Some sources claim all iPhone 12 models are going to be 5G ready while some have stated just the opposite. However, chances are that there is indeed going to be 5G feature available on iPhone 12 now that Apple and Qualcomm have resolved all their differences.

Battery:

There is another area where we can gain from some clarity, more so when the iPhone 12 series are being associated with some battery draining features. Those include 5G and 120 Hz Pro Motion display. With details being scarce, Max Weinbach from XDA Developers is claiming there is a going to be a 4,400 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max model. This should make for a decent sized battery for the top-iPhone 12 model and a nice upgrade over the 3,969 mAh battery that the iPhone 11 Pro Max came equipped with.

In the end, what can be said is that there still are a few months left for the iPhone 12 to be unveiled. That again if Apple is able to stick to its usual fall launch plans for the new iPhone given the Covid 19 pandemic the world is reeling under. There sure will be plenty more leaks and rumors coming our way in between all of which are going to be covered here diligently. Watch this space.