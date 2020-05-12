With iPhone 12 leaks coming in thick and fast, here is one that seems to offer something more definitive. We now have the names of the iPhone models due out this year, all courtesy of Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech.

According to what Prosser is claiming, there is going to be iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that is due out this year. Of these, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be getting a stainless steel build along with a bump in max storage to 512 GB and 6 gigs of memory.

In comparison, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will be carved out of aluminum and will have 256 GB of storage and 4 GB RAM. Another revelation is that 128 GB of storage is going to be the least on offer. This, if true, is going to be twice the 64 GB storage that is currently on offer on the least specced iPhone models.

Prosser also continued with his earlier proclamation of 120 Hz displays for the forthcoming iPhone. According to what he had said earlier, the high refresh rate will be applicable to only the Pro models with both the base models, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max missing out on the same.

Now is the bad news; the 120 Hz displays could be doubtful for even the Pro models as well. The reason being that Apple is loath to do anything that might impact the battery life adversely. A high refresh rate refers to the number of times the display refreshes in a second, with the vast majority of phones offering 60 Hz displays.

Displays with 120 Hz refresh rates result in smoother scrolling, resulting in a vastly improved user experience. However, that comes at the cost of higher battery drain, which is exactly what Apple is seeking to avoid at the moment. Nonetheless, competitors such as the Galaxy S20 or the OnePlus 8 Pro already offers the higher refresh rate.

Earlier iPhone 12 rumors had pointed to the phone coming with a smaller notch along with improvements in Face ID that will offer a wider angle for face authentication. A new LIDAR sensor at the rear too is being speculated, among other things.