Dell has taken the wraps off of its latest XPS line of laptops – the XPS 15 and the XPS 17 that seem to set new definition about the way premium laptops are to be designed. With that thick bottom chin gone for good while bezels all around reduced to just the bare minimum, the new XPS line-up is perhaps the perfect incarnation of what a laptop should have always been while being a nightmare for its competitors.

Dell XPS 15:

For the XPS 15, if the 15.6-inch 16:10 display does not set your pulse racing, the latest Intel 10th gen processors coupled with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics can easily make your heart skip a beat or two with its sheer performance. The highest specced model runs Intel Core i9 10885H 45W chip coupled to 64 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage.

For the display, you have the option of either a 4K or a FHD panel while a pair of USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB-C 3.1 port providing connectivity. There is a full-size SD card slot too should you need some more storage. Dell is also claiming a max of 25 hours runtime for FHD display, which it said is the longest for any 15-inch laptop. Prices start at $1,299.99 and will ship from today itself.

In comparison, the latest MacBook Pro 2020 can cost $1,799 with the same latest Intel chip but does not include a dedicated graphics card. No wonder the latest Apple attempt can pale off in front of the new XPS 15, both from the style and performance point of view.

Dell XPS 17:

The XPS 17 with its 17-inch display is clearly for those who need big sized laptops. Interestingly, Dell is claiming it to be the smallest around, it being smaller than the LG Gram as well. The marketing head for XPS, Donnie Oliphant Dell further stated the XPS 17 is smaller than about half of the 15-inch laptops currently available. Bold claim it sure is and no mean feat either.

Beyond the bigger display, things are quite similar to the XPS 15, what with the same 16:10 aspect ratio along with the option of a 4K or FHD display. Plus, you also get to have the newest Intel 10th gen Core i9 chips coupled to 64 gigs of memory and 2 TB of storage. The XPS 17 will also have either Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q or the more powerful RTX 2060 depending on how much graphics munching power you need.

More power also translates to more heat, and the XPS 17 deals with that with a new thermal design to keep heat at bay. For connectivity, the XPS 17 features four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports along with a full-size SD card reader.

The laptop is priced $1,499.99 and is set to reach stores later in the summer.