Apple has launched the 2020 MacBook Pro, which is the reason retailers have come up with some exciting deals on the 2019 model MacBook range. So, if you have been saving for a new laptop lately, take a look at these deals which might be just what you have been looking for.

13-inch MacBook Pro:

The 2019 model MacBook Pro can now be picked up for a nice $1,199 which applies to the model with a 1.4 Ghz processor, 256 GB of solid state storage and 8 gigs of memory. The deal is now available at Amazon, B&H Photo and Adorama and makes for a saving of $300 over the usual price.

If you are looking for more storage, there is the model with 2.4 GHz processor and 256 GB of SSD storage which is now available for $1,499. Again its retailers Amazon, Adorama and B&H Photo that are providing the discount though according to sources, it is Amazon and B&H Photo that has a more varied color options.

Expercom too is offering discount of up to $200 on the laptop with 2.4 GHz processor, 8 gigs of RAM and 256 GB of storage which is now selling for $1,599. The discount is a bigger $350 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4 GHz processor, 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage which is now retailing for $1,649.

Further, while most retailers aren’t offering any discounts on the latest 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, you will be able to save a bit if you chose to buy from Expercom.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Much like its smaller sibling, there is a $300 discount to be availed of on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and is now on sale for $2,099 from its usual price of $2,399. This applies to the model with 2.6 GHz processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The offer is available from TigerDirect.

The same with 1 TB of SSD storage too has its price slashed by a nice $300, it being on sale right now for $2,499, down from the usual price of $2,799.

More such deals may be forthcoming. Stay tuned!