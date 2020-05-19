The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks have been picking up steam off late even though the phone is not expected to be official before August. Nonetheless, there is a fair bit of info about the upcoming Samsung flagship that has come our way that has shed some light on the phone’s design, battery specification as well as a few details about the camera.

Coming to the design, leaker Ice Universe who has generally been spot on with his Samsung predictions has come up with a few photographs purported to be those of the Note 20. The images reveal a boxy shape which in any case has been the design language for the Note series for a while now. That said, the edges do look a bit curved, which again is a bit soothing for the eyes.

The images also revealed a three-lens rear cam set up along with another cut out along the side which likely is for the LED flash. The placement of the camera module again is reminiscent of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. An earlier report from Android Central had claimed the Note 20 Plus will be featuring a 108 mp primary cam, similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

However, Ice Universe opines the 108 mp lens will be coupled to a new focusing sensor this time to ensure laser-sharp focus each time. This is also expected to address similar issues that the S20 Ultra had to deal with.

In another leak courtesy of GalaxyClub, the Note 20 Plus might end up having a 4,500 mAh battery. That is 500 mAh less than what the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with. And lest that should worry you about having a less than stellar battery performance, there also are rumors of the phone featuring an LTPO OLED display.

Short for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide display, the LTPO OLED display will enable the Note 20 Plus to have a dynamic refresh rate rather than a fixed setting like 90 Hz or 120 Hz. The advanced LTPO display tech coupled with some smart display management techniques, is expected to allow for 15 – 20 per cent better battery life even while packing in a smaller battery.

Expect more details to emerge as we get closer to the launch window. Stay tuned!