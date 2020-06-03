Infinity Ward said they are pushing back the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 4 as well as Call of Duty: Mobile to a later date owing to the ongoing riot situation currently prevailing in the United States.

In a tweet message expressing solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd, Infinity Ward said they are postponing the launch of season 4 of the game edition but didn’t hint at any new launch window at the moment. Both the games were scheduled for launch on June 3.

Ironically, the riots that have come to be identified as the Black Lives Matter movement has started at a time when businesses in the United States had begun to claw back towards normalcy. We have earlier seen Apple Stores being specifically targeted by some opportunist elements among the protestors and decamping with iPhone and other Apple products. They even caused damage to several Apple Store outlets, making it impossible to restart operations just yet.

In another development that’s likely to have dampened the spirits of gamers, Sony too had earlier announced delays in the launch of its all new PlayStation 5 console. The company had earlier stated they would be going for an online launch of the console on June 4 but is yet to offer any alternative launch dates just yet.

As a silver lining, Valorant 1.0 has been launched and is already available in the United States while PUBG Mobile new Jungle Mode too has gone live. That should make for plenty of action until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 4 too joins the party, hopefully soon enough.