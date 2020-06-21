The Microsoft Surface Duo will likely reach markets wearing Android 10 colors before joining the Android 11 bandwagon via an over the air upgrade, latest report on this claimed. Anything less than that would surely have been disappointing given that the rest of the Surface Duo specs aren’t anything to be too excited about either.

The Surface Duo was originally showcased back in October with the most unique aspect about the device being its twin display design. The two independent displays are held together with a hinge which can rotate 360-degrees. That again would allow the Surface Duo to be held even at weird angles to suit user preferences.

The rest of the specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor along with 6 gigs of memory and 256 GB of storage. A 3,460 mAh battery keeps it going though that might just be adequate for a device with twin displays. Then there also is an 11 mp camera on the inside of the device as well and it likely is adequate for basic photography and nothing too extravagant.

As for the display, there is going to be two of those each measuring an identical 5.6-inch. Also, it’s an AMOLED panel having a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels. The display supports inputs via Surface Pen as well though it is not known if the pen is going to be part of the package or otherwise. The Surface Pro range famously lacks the Pen as part of standard packaging. There won’t be 5G support as well.

There is going to be a lot of innovation with the software as well, to make the most of the twin displays. That includes tweaking of Microsoft 365 and other Microsoft Apps to ensure enhanced functionality and multi-tasking support.

As for its expected launch window, that likely is expected to happen as early as July itself. That would be a good eight months after the phone was first launched. Any more delay than that and the device risks losing its relevance, more so given its specs that already started to seem a bit dated.