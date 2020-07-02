There might be far less iPhone 12 5G models shipped this year than what was initially estimated. According to a report, it is about 15 to 20 million of the latest iPhone 12 5g that likely will be shipped this year, which is half of what was earlier estimated to ship this year.

The report does not seem to have a direct reason to explain the above, though, that likely has to do with the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic we are in the midst of at the moment. This, in turn, has led to the global economy to shrink massively, which means there simply might not be enough to afford the iPhone 12 this year.

Another reason could be that Apple will be late by a month or two to introduce the new iPhone 12 to the market. That translates to less time for buyers to buy the device in this calendar year. Typically, Apple launches the latest iPhone model in fall months, which is around September, while the models are up for grabs within the middle of October itself.

All of this ensures enough time for buyers to procure the device before the year comes to an end. Unfortunately, Apple won’t have that luxury this year as it will likely be forced to launch the iPhone 12 around November, if not later. Again, the reason for the delay shouldn’t be too imperceptible given that the Coronavirus outbreak has already been playing havoc with all schedules worldwide.

Meanwhile, in another related news, rumor also has it that the Cupertino giant might be forced to give up on 120 Hz display for the iPhone 12 that goes up for sale this year. This sure comes as a twist as previous rumors had claimed the two iPhone 12 Pro models at least to feature displays having a 120 Hz refresh rate.

None of our contacts could corroborate iPhone 12 Pro models as 120Hz. They told us 2021. So, they are off our latest 120Hz list.. pic.twitter.com/uTQ7uinMUQ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2020

Specifically, display analyst Ross Young tweeted a list of smartphones that have been or will be launched this year. Unfortunately, none of the iPhone 12 models feature in the list. Young though, believes Apple will be offering iPhone 12 with the ProMotion displays having high refresh rates from 2021 onwards.

The above assumption is further backed by the recent revelation of codes in iOS 14 that pointed to there being a toggle to switch the display from 120 Hz to 60 Hz. That said, the toggle switch is present in iOS 14 beta and may not be a confirmation of it being there in the final build of the OS as well.