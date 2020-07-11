The first Apple device to be powered by its own homegrown chip, Apple Silicon, is expected to be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, claimed noted Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo. The new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is also rumored to be ready for launch towards the end of this year or early next.

The Apple Silicon chips together with the new MacBook Pro is slated to go into mass production in the fourth quarter itself to ensure its availability by the end of the same quarter or early next. Apple had earlier announced it is done with Intel x86 processor and the same won’t be powering any of its devices in future.

As a replacement, Apple designed its own ARM based chip which it named Apple Silicon and was announced at this year’s WWDC event. The Cupertino company already has a similar strategy in place with its mobile devices. Both the iPhone and iPad come powered by its own ARM processors, and to some great effect as well given that this allows Apple to design the operating system and the processor to work to the optimum and in perfect sync with each other at all times.

With both the iOS devices, we have seen the iPhone and iPad delivering superior performance even with comparatively less memory compared to its Android rivals. Battery life is another aspect where the iOS devices have done consistently well even when having moderately sized batteries compared to their Android counterparts.

Apple has already assured its next gen Mac laptop devices will have class leading performance and will host several advanced technologies and features. Apple is rumored to be working on the 14-inch, and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices with mini LED displays for launch in early 2021. A 12.9-inch iPad Pro models featuring mini LED displays is also expected during the same time and will be based on the new 5 nm A14x processors.

Meanwhile, there is the iPhone 12 expected around November along with new iPad Pro devices as well.