A new iPhone 12 leak has emerged, and it reveals some interesting bits about the upcoming Apple device. According to Lovetodream who has had a few iPhone 12 leaks so far is now claiming the two base versions of the phone will be featuring 4 gigs of memory, with only the top model coming with a 6 GB RAM.

More specifically, the base iPhone 12 with 5.4-inch display and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will come with 4 GB RAM. Thereafter, it is going to be the iPhone 12 Pro Max having 6.7-inch display that alone will come with 6 GB of memory. Noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser too corroborated with the above leak.

As such, those expecting top order performance from the iPhone 12 will have no option but to opt for the top-of-the-line model. That also means they will have to shell out more as well. Couple that to the A14 Bionic Chip and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to be an absolute cracker of a device. Nonetheless, the sheer capabilities of the A14 should also make up for the slightly lesser memory in the two lower models given that the A14 is being touted to offer the biggest performance jump the chip family has had in a generation.

This will also come as a new development for the iPhone 12 compared to its predecessor given that all iPhone 11 models had the same 4 GB of RAM. That meant all models had almost the same levels of performance irrespective of its size, features and of course, price.

Meanwhile, in another related development, the iPhone 12 has made it past several certifications, those being 3C agency of China, apart from similar agencies like Safety Korea and UL Demko of South Korea and Denmark respectively.

As per the information put out in the 3C agency website, the iPhone 12 identified with the model no. A2471 comes with a 2,227mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Max (A2431) comes with a slightly larger 2,775mAh battery while the iPhone 12 Pro Max (A2466) packs in a capacity of 3,687mAh capacity battery.

Those figures also seem disappointing considering that the iPhone 11 models came with bigger sized batteries. That said, optimizations to the latest iOS 14 together with the new A14 chip might perhaps deliver at least similar battery performance as the iPhone 11, if not better.