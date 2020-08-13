A new leak courtesy of Jon Prosser claims to have the launch dates of the new iPhone 12 along with a few other Apple devices such as the Apple Watch and a new iPad device. According to Prosser, the iPhone 12 is expected to launch in the week commencing October 12, with pre-orders taking place later that week. Shipments can begin from the following week itself.

If those dates are to be relied upon, the launch event can take place on October 13 itself. Pre-order can start from October 16, with deliveries commencing from October 23. Prosser also sorts of confirmed another rumor doing the rounds, that Apple will opt for a staggered launch of the iPhone 12 this year.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

According to the leaker, Apple will launch the two cheaper iPhone 12 models during the first phase, with the two Pro models coming sometime in November. Past rumors on this claimed Apple will launch the two 6.1-inch iPhone models earlier with the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch versions coming at a later stage.

As for the other Apple devices set for launch this fall, Apple is expected to launch a new iPad and the Apple Watch Series 6 in the week commencing September 7. Both the devices are going to be launched via press release. Also, if that indeed is the case, it would be unprecedented considering that this would be the first time Apple would go for launching the Apple Watch before it has launched the iPhone models.

Details of the final release date for the iPhone 12 remains shrouded in mystery though. Prosser claimed in his tweet the release date he shared is in the system, save for the two iPhone 12 Pro models that might see its launch dates change a bit. He has also been quite reliable in the past with his Apple-related leaks and revelation though it remains to be seen if he is to the point this time.