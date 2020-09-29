We may finally have the launch date of the iPhone 12 if a recent rumor on this is to be believed. According to Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 might get to see the day of light on October 13, with the two Pro models coming sometime later.

Prosser also stated both the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be coming in three storage options – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The Pro models – iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will however be starting at 128 GB. Prosser claimed Apple will be holding an event on October 13 to launch the two base iPhone 12 models. Launch details of the other two models is still a mystery.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

We first got to hear of the iPhone 12 Mini last week. Interestingly, Prosser too is continuing with that, which is a good indication of it being the final name after all. And none should have any qualms with that as well given that the most affordable iPhone 12 model does come with the smallest – 5.4-inch – display too. Worth mentioning, a tipster by the name @Lovetodream had first claimed the base iPhone 12 model to be named iPhone 12 Mini.

Meanwhile, Prosser had claimed in an earlier tweet that pre-orders for the base iPhone 12 models will begin October 16 while shipping starts October 23. The point to note at the end of it all is that Apple is yet to officially announce the launch schedule of any of the iPhone 12 models so far. It is likely the company will come clean on this sometime soon.