Microsoft has taken the wraps off of its latest Surface offerings in India, the Surface Laptop Go and the Surface Pro X. Both the devices cater to different consumer and price segments, with the Surface Laptop Go aimed at the budget buyers while the Surface Pro X is a high-profile always connected convertible device targeted at enterprise users and creators.

Surface Laptop Go

The latest addition to the Surface Laptop family is also the lightest, most compact and the least priced. The 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display supports input via the Surface pen as well and is complemented by a full-sized keyboard with a large trackpad. The keyboard also provides for 1.3 mm key travel, making typing comfortable and easy.

The Surface Laptop Go comes powered by the quad-core Intel Core i5 1035G1 15-watt processor. On the most basic model, you will have 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of eMMC storage. Next in line is the model with 8 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage while the most top-rated model can have 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Battery life quoted is quite impressive 13 hours.

Also, with greater emphasis on the school from home and work from home, the new Surface Laptop Go is adequately equipped with 720p HD camera and Studio Mics. That way, meetings with classmates and teachers or with office colleagues are going to be more engaging and hence, productive. The integrated Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio surround also makes the laptop a great entertainment device as well.

The laptop comes in snazzy metal finishes of Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum. As a nice touch, higher models of the Laptop Go comes with fingerprint sensors embedded with the side-mounted power button that makes for a quick and secure sign-in. The same sign-in process will also provide you access to the OneDrive Personal Vault so that you can have the files you need right away.

Connectivity options include USB A and USB C ports along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the Surface connector. The device supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 as well.

Price starts at Rs. 56,000 for the 4 GB + 64 GB model while the student version comes even cheaper at Rs. 51,700.

Surface Pro X

The new Surface Pro X is a further improvement over the model Microsoft first introduced last October. However, the current version comes with beefed up internals in the form of a new custom processor, SQ 2 designed in collaboration with Qualcomm. Microsoft is calling it the most portable and thin 2:1 device with always-on LTE connectivity.

Apart from allowing for class-leading performance, Microsoft is claiming the other huge advantage with the Surface Pro X is the app experience it provides for. That includes Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, Netflix, Spotify and so on besides also supporting the thousands of other Windows apps like Chrome, WhatsApp etc that you already are so used to.

Besides, Microsoft said they are working on a new x64 emulation that will make x64 apps run smoother on the ARM chip. That is not all as the Visual Studio code has been optimised to run natively on the device. All this while providing for long-lasting battery which Microsoft is claiming will be good for around 15 hours.

Another highlight of the new Surface Pro X is its Platinum finish. The Signature Keyboard too comes in exciting shades of Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red. The keyboard also has integrated space to hold and charge the Surface Slim Pen.

The Surface Pro X range starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM model while the same with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB ROM will cost Rs. 1,78,999.

Accessories:

Apart from the new Surface Laptop Go and Surface Pro X, the company also introduced a range of accessories to allow for seamless working experience with the Surface range of PCs. Among the new accessories announced include the Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard, Microsoft Number Pad, Microsoft 4K Wireless Display Adapter, Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse, and the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse.