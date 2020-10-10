With Apple having announced the iPhone 12 launch date, it is on October 13, just in case you have been living under the rock this while, the focus next is on what the individual iPhone 12 devices are going to cost. Meanwhile, what seems a surety is that Apple would be launching all four iPhone 12 models at one go. This is in contrast to some earlier rumors that had claimed there might be a staggered launch with the base models launched first followed by the two Pro models coming sometime later.

At least, leakster Kang is of the opinion that all four iPhone 12 models would be launched at the same event. In case he needs some introduction, Kang had been spot on with his predictions related to WWDC 2020. Now, he is back with the pricing details of each iPhone 12 model as well.

For instance, the iPhone 12 Mini would be the entry-level model with prices starting at $699. That would be for the 64 GB model while the top model will have 256 GB of storage. The phone will be available in color options of black, white, red, blue, and green and will have a dual rear camera. Pre-orders could start around November 6 or 7 and is expected to ship around November 13 or 14.

Breaking! Probably the most comprehensive and accurate product information for the iPhone 12 conference so far, from Weibo @ kang pic.twitter.com/pn37QOTJyk — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 9, 2020

The iPhone 12 is expected to be priced $799 for the 64 GB model and will also have 256 GB of storage on the top model. Color options with the phone will include black, white, red, blue, and green. Also, similar to the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 will also have a dual-camera setup at the rear. Pre-orders could start as early as October 16 itself with deliveries commencing October 23 or 24.

Next comes the iPhone 12 Pro which will have 128 GB of storage on the base model, stretching to 512 GB on the top model. The phone is tipped to start at $999 and will be available in shades of gold, silver, graphite, and blue. Another way the phone is going to be special is that it will have a triple camera arrangement comprising of wide-angle, an ultra wide-angle, and a telephoto sensor, the latter offering 4x optical zoom. Then there is going to be a LIDAR sensor as well. Similar to the iPhone 12, pre-orders could begin October 16-17 while delivering likely will start from October 23-24.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will have all the bells and whistles, with prices starting at $1,099. That would be for the starting 128 GB model while the top model will have 512 GB storage. The top-end iPhone is also rumored to have a triple-lens rear camera with color options ranging from gold and silver to graphite and blue.

The Pro Max version is also likely to be the last to go on pre-order, which likely will begin on November 13-14. Thereafter, shipping could start around November 20-21.