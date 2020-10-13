The new Surface Pro X is now available for sale in India. Microsoft had earlier launched the Surface variant in the country on October 2. Pre-orders were being accepted since then though it is now that the convertible laptop will start shipping to buyers. It will also be available from authorized offline resellers as well starting today.

The price for the Surface Pro X starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the variant with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The next higher model with 512 GB of storage and the same 16 GB of RAM stands at Rs. 1,78,999. It comes equipped with the Microsoft SQ2 processor that the company specifically devised in collaboration with Qualcomm for fitment on the Surface Pro X range.

The convertible device otherwise comes with a 13-inch 2880 × 1920p PixelSense display with sRGB and Enhanced Color Profiles. The laptop also features the Microsoft SQ2 Adreno 690 GPU that comes paired with an 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM. For storage, three options include 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB of SSD memory.

Also, the Surface Pro X continues with the same basic form factor as any Surface device though the bezels along the sides have been reduced to just thin strips of it. However, the one aspect that makes the device stand out from any other Surface laptop is its always-on feature thanks to the Snapdragon X24 LTE modem that it comes integrated with. That makes it function similar to a smartphone as you have the device ready for use the instant you start it.

The new Surface Pro X is also unique in the manner it comes with a Surface Pen with a flattened form factor. That way, it can easily fit into the slot specifically made for it on the attached keyboard. The display also comes with 10-point multi-touch support as well.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5. There are two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports as well along with the usual Surface Connect port and the Surface Keyboard connection.