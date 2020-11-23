Android is the most used mobile OS around the world. Nowadays, almost every major smartphone or tablet manufacturer uses them because there are millions of apps that people can choose from. Apart from the ones that we need to use for work, many of us love to play games, especially when we’re bored.

Naturally, once you open Google Play, you will find thousands of games to choose from. Some of them will require you to have a more powerful device, whereas others can run on pretty much every modern smartphone and tablet.

Before you check out all of the available games, here are a few titles that you might want to consider if you’re wondering what to play.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Every PC gamer knows that Call of Duty is one of the most iconic games in the world. There have been numerous versions of this incredible shooter, including one for all Android users called Call of Duty: Mobile.

Even though playing a shooter on your handheld device is not easy, CoD is currently one of the biggest hits. What’s interesting about it is that it has two modes. The first one is the regular PVP combat, whereas the other one is a battle royal, where you have to compete against 100 players.

Another noteworthy thing is that the game is free to play. This means that you can also get Bwin for Android and use the funds to bet on one of the many eSports titles you’ll find there.

GRID Autosport

Racing games have always been one of the most popular types of mobile games. There are all sorts of notable titles here, such as Asphalt, but ever since GRID Autosport was released in 2019, it became the go-to option for many gamers.

As you’d expect from a top-notch racing game, this one has excellent graphics, and it’s really easy to play. Needless to say, you can also unlock multiple cars and other in-game things.

One of the only drawbacks is that this game is not free. In fact, it costs around $9,99, which is a lot more compared to many other titles in this genre.

Legends of Runeterra

This game was recently released for Android, but despite that, it quickly rose to the top. Legends of Runeterra is a title that’s similar to Hearthstone, which means that you need to collect cards and build decks. Once your deck is ready, you will have to battle against your opponents.

Right now, there are around 24 champions and way more cards, but these numbers will increase once the big updates start rolling out.

Minecraft

The last game that we want to mention on this list has been around for many years, but people still love to play it. Minecraft allows you to create your own world by building all sorts of things. You can play several modes, including one called “survival”, where you have to figure out a way to stay alive.

Even though Minecraft is an incredible game, it costs $6.99. Furthermore, it offers different types of in-app purchases, which is also something that you need to take into account.