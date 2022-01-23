Several amendments in the tax policies will result in a reduction in tax refunds in 2022. IRS will provide tax returns based on the monthly Child Tax Credit. Millions of Americans will receive $3,000- $3,600 under the advanced child tax credit program starting July 2021.

The beneficiaries received the first half of the amount in six equal monthly payments, while the remaining half is due this year during tax filing. Yahoo Money reports that the Child Tax Credit is part of the American Rescue Plan; eligible parents received $250 and $300 per month for children between 6-17 and under six.

Tax Refunds Might Increase Or Decrease

Individuals should file their tax returns quickly to prevent unexpected changes in payments. IRS will decide the tax return based on the CTC. The individuals who qualify for other tax refunds will not get reduced payments. Yahoo Money quoted Joanna Ain, associate director of policy for nonprofit Prosperity, who said, “Some refunds are going to go up, some are going to go down; it depends on a bunch of variables. Many are going to receive the balance of this when they file their taxes; this balance may be less than they received in previous years because, in previous years, they received the full chunk of the credit.”

Individuals Need To Fill Out Correct Information

Yahoo Money reports that the IRS has more than 6 million pending returns at present. The staff shortages are the prime factor behind the delay. Individuals should file their tax returns accurately to receive the benefits on time.

Yahoo Money quoted Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation; he said, “A lot of folks, particularly folks who are lower-income, rely on that support many financial obligations this time of year. So because there might be a wider-than-normal variation in the amount of your refund, either up and down, getting this stuff done early and at least getting that expectation set is important.”

IRS will issue Letter 6419 to provide adequate information for filing tax returns; the beneficiaries need to present the letter to the IRS. The officials suggest that individuals choose direct deposits in tax refunds as it is quicker.