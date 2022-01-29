The majority of retirees in America rely on their Social Security payments. A recent study by National Institute on Retirement Security suggested that this figure will be around 40% of retirees in 2022.

But the reality is that Social Security can disappoint people for four main reasons. Knowing these reasons can help you make the right amends and better plan the additional savings you will need later on.

Social Security Benefit Is Lower Than Expected

Social security is expected to be relatively low compared to what is anticipated. Social security works on three pillars: retirement benefits, savings, and pension. The reason for this is many people think that these benefits are enough, but the reality is not similar. Social security replaces around 40% of preretirement income, which is insufficient. The best thing to use mySocialSecurity account to get a hold on future benefits.

Early Claim Can Shrink Benefits

You should make social Security claims between 62-70. This is the reason that most of the people work till their late 60s. But the chances of increasing the amount of Social Security Check is relatively low. In other terms, when you are filing for a full retirement age benefit, the appropriate age should be between 67-70 would result in an additional 24% benefits increase.

Medicare Premiums Are A Part

Most of the Medicare benefits for retirees come from Social Security checks. This premium is expected to be $170.10, while the social security check average amount is $1657 in 2022. With around 10% of the amount going into the premium, the benefits are sure to shrink than expected.

Taxes Can Never Be Left Out

Last but not least is the taxes. Federal taxes are sure to take a part of the amount from Social Security checks. The state taxes are applicable only in around 13 states that assess them. Also, provisional income is taxable income, so calculating the right way is crucial.

Unfortunately, nothing much can be done about these expenses and charges, but with proper planning and savings, there are chances that these Social Security Checks might not disappoint you.