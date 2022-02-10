American Bank CEO Sentenced for Soliciting a Position in Trump Administration

An American Bank CEO was charged and sentenced to a year of prison after he was found guilty of corruptly securing a senior position in the Trump administration. As per the OCCRP report, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed this was a severe offense, and one should not tolerate such a case of corruption.
Stephen M. Calk was charged with financial bribery
Stephen M. Calk was accused of substantial financial institution bribery. He used his power and position to issue different loans. On the other hand, Mr Calk was the head of the federally-insured bank and offered more than US$16 million to Paul Manafort using his position. In August 2016, he was one of the strongest people leading the campaign for Donald Trump. It is said that he did so to get a high post in Donald Trump’s administration.
He aimed to go for Manafort’s influence in the central inner circle of Donald Trump. He further desired that his name be put forward in a list that contains numerous high-profile government jobs. According to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, Calk used the federally insured bank as his personal piggy bank. He was trying to buy power and position; on the other hand, he misused all the special powers invested by the government in his post.
He was trying to influence many high-profile appointments
According to a detailed report shared by the U.S. Department Of Justice, he was trying to go beyond his power and made many high-profile and influential appointments. Such appointments are Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Defense, and many more vital branches. He was charged with influencing 19 different ambassador selections that included countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.
In 2017, an interview for Under Secretary of the Army was scheduled by Stephen M. Calk. But this time, the bribery didn’t work, and he was caught. On the other hand, the banks also issued complaints about a multi-million-dollar loss regarding loans, which eventually led to his fishy business.