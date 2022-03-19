Former Social Security Employee Sentenced To 2-Years in Prison For Defrauding Funds Of $103,798

For diverting money destined for recipients into bank accounts he managed, the veteran Social Security Administration official was condemned to more than two years imprisonment.
On accusations of aggravated identity fraud and misappropriation of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) services, a 34-year-old former Social Security Administration worker was condemned to twenty-five months in a federal penitentiary.
According to a declaration from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the guy worked in the Syracuse desk of the Social Security Administration and therefore is suspected of taking the names and Social Security statistics of SSI recipients in order to grab their benefits.
The Timeline Of Occurrences
During February 2020 & February 2021, the man acknowledged opening bank accounts in the identities and Social Security identities of numerous SSI claimants or their authorized payees. Later, he siphoned welfare funds intended for beneficiaries into his own accounts. He is suspected of defrauding funds of $103,798.77.
According to Syracuse.com, he pleaded guilty in November. According to the government, the individual used the money to pay for personal costs, including airline tickets, video gaming systems, and internet gambling.
While employed for the Social Security Administration, the thief took from Supplemental Security Income monies. According to the Department of Justice’s release, Carla B. Freedman, U.S. Attorney, stated this. Americans who work hard donated the funds to help their fellow countrymen in need. The punishment imposed today is a fraction of justice for that violation of faith, and it serves as a reminder to those considering similar offenses that they will be held completely responsible.
Additional Punishment
In addition to his prison sentence, the guy was sentenced to a three-year supervised release period and was required to pay reparation in the amount of the stolen money. In those other Social Security theft headlines, a 60-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to 45 months in jail in Texas for embezzling funds from the program.
According to the United States Attorney General’s Office for the Western District of Texas, the individual started requesting Social Security benefits in 2006 & Medicaid assistance in 2012, claiming fraudulently to be a U.S. citizen. The guy paid $247,477.68 as part of the scheme, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of theft of public funds, and was sentenced to pay the same amount in reparations.