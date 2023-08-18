iPhone 15 poised to introduce faster charging speed

In the forthcoming weeks, Apple is on the cusp of unveiling the iPhone 15, and the prevailing conjecture regarding its transition from the Lightning to USB-C port may result in an augmentation of its charging velocity. As per insights from 9to5Mac, select models of the upcoming iPhone 15 are anticipated to support charging speeds of up to 35W, an upgrade from the prevailing 27W speeds inherent to the current iPhone 14 Pro.

In the preceding year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo echoed comparable forecasts, indicating that Apple’s supply chain signals a transition from Lightning to USB-C in 2023. This shift, Kuo argued, would facilitate accelerated charging rates for iPhone 15 Pro variants, potentially exclusively through Apple-certified cables. Notably, Apple discontinued the inclusion of power adapters with its iPhones in 2020 as a measure against electronic waste. In lieu of this, the company might suggest customers procure the dual USB-C charger boasting 35W capacity, released last year, or the 30W USB-C charger designed for the MacBook Air, should Apple opt not to introduce a specialized iPhone 15 charger.

Regardless of the charging speed, it seems highly probable that the iPhone 15 will mark the initial model in Apple’s lineup to transition to USB-C charging. The European Union has established a deadline of December 28th, 2024 for all new phones marketed within its member states, including iPhones, to incorporate USB-C for wired charging.

Anticipation for the iPhone 15’s formal reveal on Tuesday, September 12th, has been accompanied by a slew of rumors concerning its other features. There’s conjecture that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max iterations might experience a price increment compared to prior iPhone generations.

Additionally, these models are projected to exhibit sleeker and slimmer bezels and a titanium framework as opposed to the present stainless steel chassis. Some reliable leakers also assert that Apple will not introduce a leather case for any of the new iPhone 15 models. That said, there should be no dearth of viable third-party alternatives offering such cases should this speculation materialize.