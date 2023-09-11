‘Waltz of the Wizard’ Casts Its Spell on PSVR 2 This October With Asymmetric Co-op

‘Waltz of the Wizard’ Casts Its Spell on PSVR 2 This October...

The highly anticipated spellcasting game, ‘Waltz of the Wizard,’ is set to make its grand entrance on PSVR 2 on October 3, 2023. Developed by Aldin Dynamics, the game promises to bring a unique blend of magical exploration and dungeon crawling to the next-gen virtual reality platform.

What’s New?

Unlike its previous versions available on SteamVR, Quest, and the original PSVR, the PSVR 2 edition of ‘Waltz of the Wizard’ introduces an asymmetric local co-op feature. This allows player two to join the magical journey, enhancing the gameplay experience.

Price and Availability

The game is priced at $19.99 and is already available for wishlist addition on the PlayStation Store. Given the game’s popularity on other platforms, it’s expected to be a hit among PSVR 2 users as well.

Unique Features

Asymmetric Co-op: A second player can join the game, adding a new layer of excitement and strategy.

Magical Exploration: The game offers a rich environment inspired by the likes of Hogwarts, where players can combine arcane ingredients into a boiling cauldron.

Dungeon Crawling: Apart from spellcasting, the game also offers dungeon-crawling elements, making it a comprehensive VR experience.

Why It’s Worth the Wait

The game initially started as a casual exploration game, putting players at the top of a Hogwarts-inspired castle spire. Over time, it has evolved to offer a more rounded experience, including spellcasting and dungeon crawling. The addition of asymmetric co-op in the PSVR 2 version is a cherry on top, making it a must-try for VR enthusiasts.

Key Takeaways

‘Waltz of the Wizard’ is coming to PSVR 2 on October 3, 2023.

The game introduces an asymmetric local co-op feature, allowing a second player to join in.

Priced at $19.99, the game can be added to your wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

Don’t miss out on this magical experience; mark your calendars for October 3rd!