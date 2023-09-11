Ethereum Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked to Shakedown Crypto Bros

In a shocking turn of events, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, had his Twitter account hacked. The incident has led to the theft of a staggering $691,000 from some of his 4.9 million followers. The hackers posted a malicious link that tricked users into parting with their funds.

The Hack Unveiled

According to multiple sources, including Business Insider and Gizmodo, the hackers targeted Buterin’s account to post fraudulent links. The crypto community is in turmoil as this event adds to the growing list of security concerns surrounding digital assets.

The Aftermath

TheStreet reports that more than $690,000 has been stolen from users due to this hack. The incident occurred over the weekend and has raised questions about the security measures in place for high-profile crypto personalities. The platform where this happened is owned by Elon Musk, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Victim Count and Ongoing Investigations

Prominent blockchain investigator ZachXBT has been vocal about the incident, stating that multiple victims have been affected. Vitalik’s father, Dmitry Buterin, confirmed the security breach and mentioned that his son is actively trying to regain control of his account, as reported by BeInCrypto.

Important Points to Note:

Vitalik Buterin’s Twitter account was hacked, leading to a loss of $691,000 from his followers.

The hackers posted a malicious link to deceive users.

Multiple sources have confirmed the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Security concerns for high-profile crypto personalities are escalating.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for the crypto community. Always double-check the authenticity of links and posts, especially those that involve financial transactions. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.