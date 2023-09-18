Rare Dinosaur Skeleton, Known as ‘Barry,’ Goes on Sale in Paris Auction

In a groundbreaking event that has caught the attention of paleontologists, collectors, and dinosaur enthusiasts alike, an unusually well-preserved dinosaur skeleton named “Barry” is set to go under the hammer in Paris next month. This Camptosaurus specimen dates back to the late Jurassic period, approximately 150 million years ago.

Discovery and Restoration

The rare skeleton was initially discovered in the 1990s in the U.S. state of Wyoming. It underwent restoration in 2000 by renowned paleontologist Barry James, after whom the dinosaur is affectionately named. The Camptosaurus is known for its almost complete skeletal structure, making it a significant find in the world of paleontology.

Auction Details

The auction is expected to attract a wide range of bidders, from museums to private collectors. According to reports, the skeleton could fetch more than €1 million at the auction, highlighting its immense value and rarity.

Why is Barry Special?

Well-Preserved: Barry is one of the most well-preserved Camptosaurus skeletons ever found.

Historical Significance: Dating back to the late Jurassic period, the skeleton offers invaluable insights into prehistoric life.

Complete Skeleton: The specimen is almost fully complete, making it a rare find in the world of paleontology.

Restored by an Expert: The restoration work was carried out by Barry James, a leading figure in the field.

Conclusion

The sale of Barry the Camptosaurus is not just an auction; it’s an event that celebrates the marvels of ancient history and the advancements in paleontological research. Whether it ends up in a museum or a private collection, Barry is sure to continue captivating imaginations for generations to come.

