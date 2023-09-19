Microsoft’s Phil Spencer says acquiring Nintendo would be ‘a career moment’

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has said that acquiring Nintendo would be “a career moment” and “a good move for both companies.” The comments were made in an email from August 2020 that was recently leaked as part of the FTC’s lawsuit against Microsoft.

Spencer’s comments

In the email, Spencer wrote to two top Microsoft marketing executives that “Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in Gaming” and that “getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies.”

Spencer also said that Microsoft’s board of directors “has seen the full writeup on Nintendo (and Valve) and they are fully supportive on either if opportunity arises as am I.”

Implications

Spencer’s comments are significant because they show that Microsoft is serious about expanding its gaming business. Nintendo is one of the most successful gaming companies in the world, and its acquisition would give Microsoft a major boost in the market.

However, it is important to note that Spencer also said that it would be difficult to acquire Nintendo. The company is known for its independence, and it is unlikely that it would be willing to sell itself to Microsoft.

Potential benefits of an acquisition

If Microsoft were to acquire Nintendo, there would be a number of potential benefits for both companies.

For Microsoft, acquiring Nintendo would give it access to some of the most popular video game franchises in the world, including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon. It would also give Microsoft a foothold in the Japanese gaming market, which is one of the largest in the world.

For Nintendo, being acquired by Microsoft would give it access to Microsoft’s vast resources and expertise. This could help Nintendo to develop new games and consoles more quickly and efficiently.

Potential drawbacks of an acquisition

There are also some potential drawbacks to an acquisition of Nintendo by Microsoft.

One concern is that Microsoft would become too dominant in the gaming market. Microsoft already owns Xbox, one of the leading video game consoles. Acquiring Nintendo would give Microsoft control of two of the three major video game console manufacturers.

Another concern is that Microsoft would not respect Nintendo’s unique culture and values. Nintendo is known for its focus on innovation and creativity. There is a risk that Microsoft would try to change Nintendo’s culture to make it more like its own.

Conclusion

It is unclear whether Microsoft will ever be able to acquire Nintendo. However, Spencer’s comments show that Microsoft is interested in the possibility. An acquisition would have a number of potential benefits for both companies, but there are also some potential drawbacks.

