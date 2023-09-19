Portal 2 Gets Full PC VR Support With Free Mod

Portal 2, the critically acclaimed puzzle game from Valve, has received a new mod that adds full VR support. The mod, created by a single developer named Gistix, is free to download and install, and it allows players to experience the entire game in virtual reality.

Features

The mod supports both 3DoF and 6DoF VR, and it includes full motion controls for the portal gun and other grabbable objects. It also supports workshop content, so players can play their favorite custom maps and puzzles in VR.

Installation

To install the mod, simply download the latest release from Gistix’s GitHub page and extract it to the Portal 2 game directory. Once the mod is installed, launch Portal 2 and select the “VR” option from the main menu.

Gameplay

Playing Portal 2 in VR is a truly immersive experience. Players can freely move around the game world and interact with objects using their hands. The portal gun feels particularly natural to use in VR, and solving puzzles is much more challenging and rewarding.

Feedback

The mod has received positive feedback from players, who have praised it for its quality and features. However, some players have reported minor bugs and performance issues. Gistix is actively working on fixing these issues, and he has already released several updates to the mod.

Conclusion

If you own a VR headset and a copy of Portal 2, I highly recommend checking out the mod. It’s a great way to experience the game in a whole new way.

