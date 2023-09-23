Surface Laptop Go 3 vs. Surface Pro 7+: Is It an Upgrade?

The Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Pro 7+ are two of Microsoft’s prominent devices that have been making waves in the tech industry. Both devices come with their unique features and specifications, making it a challenge for potential buyers to decide which one is the better option. Let’s delve into a detailed comparison to determine if the Surface Laptop Go 3 is truly an upgrade over the Surface Pro 7+.

Availability and Pricing

The Surface Pro 7+ was launched in 2021 as a business-centric refresh of the original Pro 7, priced at a base rate of $800. However, its availability has dwindled, especially for the base configuration.

On the other hand, the Surface Laptop Go 3 was announced at Microsoft’s September 2023 event and is available for pre-order. It’s set to be released to customers on October 3. The base model, priced at $800, boasts an Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Specifications at a Glance

Surface Laptop Go 3 : CPU: Intel Core i5-1235U RAM: 8GB, 16GB Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Storage: 256GB SSD Display: 12.4-inch touchscreen (1536 x 1024) Battery Life: 15 hours

: Surface Pro 7+ : CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7 RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Graphics: Intel UHD, Intel Iris Xe Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD Display: 12.3-inch touchscreen (2736 x 1824) Battery Life: 15 hours

:

Performance Insights

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is equipped with a more recent processor, offering superior performance in both single and multi-threaded tasks.

Memory options are comparable for both devices. However, the Pro 7+ provides up to 1TB of storage, while the Laptop Go 3 is restricted to 256GB.

Both devices support touchscreen functionality. However, the Pro 7+ offers a higher resolution and 2-in-1 convertibility, while the Laptop Go 3 is limited to laptop mode.

Design and Features

The Surface Pro 7+ is a lightweight 2-in-1 laptop with a detachable keyboard, making it versatile as both a laptop and a tablet.

The Surface Laptop Go 3, although modern in design with slimmer bezels, functions solely as a clamshell laptop. It’s slightly heavier than the Pro 7+ but offers a more contemporary look.

Conclusion: Is Newer Always Better? While the Surface Pro 7+ has its merits, the Surface Laptop Go 3 emerges as a more modern and efficient device, especially considering its price point. Here are some key takeaways:

The Laptop Go 3 offers better performance and a more modern design.

The Pro 7+ has the advantage of 2-in-1 convertibility and higher storage options.

For those seeking a blend of a tablet and laptop, the Pro 7+ might be a better choice. However, for most users, the Surface Laptop Go 3 provides better value and longevity.

Quick Points to Remember:

Surface Laptop Go 3 offers modern hardware and design.

Surface Pro 7+ provides 2-in-1 convertibility and higher storage.

Both devices have a battery life of up to 15 hours.

The Laptop Go 3 is more budget-friendly and offers better performance for its price.

Considering the features, performance, and price, the Surface Laptop Go 3 seems to be a worthy upgrade over the Surface Pro 7+.