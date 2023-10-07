Intel’s 2024 Windows Refresh Hints at AI-Driven Windows 12 Release

Intel’s recent tease has set the tech world abuzz with speculations about the much-anticipated release of ‘Windows 12’ in 2024. The tech giant’s hints suggest a significant shift in the Windows ecosystem, focusing on advanced AI features.

Key Highlights:

Intel hints at a major Windows refresh for 2024.

The new release is expected to be a significant revenue booster for Intel.

Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform is reportedly being prepped for the next-gen Windows.

Microsoft’s recent moves indicate a strong focus on AI-driven features for future Windows versions.

Intel’s AI co-processor in Meteor Lake chips aligns with Microsoft’s AI ambitions.

Intel’s Tease and the Windows Refresh:

During Citi’s analyst conference last month, Intel’s CFO, David Zinsner, discussed the possibility of a Windows refresh in the coming year. He expressed optimism about 2024, hinting that the year might witness a surge in PC upgrades due to a new Windows release. “We actually think 2024 is going to be a pretty good year for client in particular because of the Windows refresh,” Zinsner remarked.

Intel’s Meteor Lake and the AI Push:

Intel’s internal documents had previously leaked references to ‘Windows 12’. The company is believed to be gearing its Meteor Lake desktop platform for this next-gen Windows. Interestingly, Intel has only officially unveiled its Meteor Lake mobile chips, which are set to debut in December. These chips will feature a dedicated AI co-processor, marking Intel’s first venture into CPUs with distinct chiplets for each component.

Microsoft’s AI Ambitions:

While Microsoft has remained tight-lipped about ‘Windows 12’, there are clear indicators of the tech behemoth’s aspirations to infuse AI capabilities into future Windows versions. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, in a conversation with The Verge, emphasized the role of AI in enhancing user experience in upcoming Windows versions. Recent additions to Windows 11, like the AI-powered co-pilot, and the emphasis on AI during Microsoft’s Surface event, further underscore this focus.

Moreover, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 now comes with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) chip. This chip is designed to enhance Windows studio effects, such as direct eye contact and background noise elimination.

Summary:

The tech landscape is rife with speculations about the next big Windows release. Intel’s recent comments, combined with Microsoft’s evident AI push, strongly suggest that ‘Windows 12’ might be on the horizon. This version, likely arriving in 2024, is expected to be a game-changer, with AI at its core, promising an enhanced and intuitive user experience.