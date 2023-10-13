Google Pixel Watch 2: A Closer Look at the Latest Wearable Tech

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has been a topic of discussion since its release. With the Android wearable market evolving, Google’s latest offering promises to be a step up from its predecessor. But does it live up to the hype?

Key Highlights:

Lighter aluminum body replacing the partially recycled stainless steel.

Enhanced battery life with an always-on display feature.

Advanced sensor array for improved health and fitness tracking.

Wear OS 4 update with subtle aesthetic differences.

Faster and smoother performance compared to its competitors.

Design and Features:

The Pixel Watch 2, while not a complete overhaul of Google’s smartwatch design, brings in subtle changes that are both good and questionable. The shift from partially recycled stainless steel to recycled aluminum makes the watch lighter. However, the durability of aluminum, especially in rugged conditions like rock climbing, might be a concern for some users. The watch still boasts of waterproofing up to 5 ATM, making it suitable for swimming.

The OLED display remains unchanged, seamlessly blending with the bezel. A significant improvement is the promise of all-day battery life with an always-on display, a feature that was missing in its predecessor.

Software Updates:

The Pixel Watch 2 runs on Google’s Wear OS 4. While the differences between the new OS and its predecessor might seem minimal, there are subtle changes like the arrangement of app tiles and the backup and restore feature. Google Assistant also gets a slight upgrade, although it still has room for improvement.

Performance:

In terms of performance, the Pixel Watch 2 stands out. Its operations are snappier and smoother than many of its competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Whether it’s swiping through tiles, checking notifications, or using apps, the Pixel Watch 2 ensures a seamless experience. The battery life, while satisfactory, still lags behind some competitors, requiring daily charging.

Verdict:

The Google Pixel Watch 2 brings several improvements over its predecessor. Its design, performance, and software updates make it a worthy contender in the smartwatch market. However, it still has areas where it could improve, especially when compared to other leading brands. While it excels in health and fitness tracking, it remains just okay for smart features. It’s a good smartwatch but stops short of being exceptional.

Summary:

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a step in the right direction for Google. It addresses many of the issues from its predecessor and introduces new features that users will appreciate. However, there’s still room for improvement, and it will be interesting to see how Google addresses these in future iterations.