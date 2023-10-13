Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Relicanth Illuminate Pokémon GO City Safari Barcelona 2023

Good day Pokémon enthusiasts! The City Safari Barcelona 2023 has brought with it a wave of excitement, especially with the introduction of Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Relicanth. As trainers from around the world gather in Barcelona, these two Pokémon have undoubtedly taken the spotlight.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Relicanth in City Safari Barcelona 2023.

City Safari is a new type of ticketed live event in specific cities.

Increased shiny rates and other bonuses available during the event.

Pokémon like Squirtle, Sandshrew, Staryu, and Magikarp also make notable appearances.

The event offers a blend of gameplay for PvP, PvE, and stardust grinding.

A New Wave in Pokémon GO: City Safari

The City Safari is not just another event in Pokémon GO. It’s a unique, ticketed live event that takes place in specific cities across the globe. Conceptually, it mirrors the city experience during GO Fest, offering trainers similar bonuses, including increased shiny rates.

Spotlight on Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Relicanth:

While many Pokémon are making their mark during the City Safari, Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Relicanth are undeniably the stars. These Pokémon, with their unique color palettes, have become the most sought-after catches of the event.

Other Pokémon to Watch Out For:

Apart from the shiny stars, several other Pokémon are worth the catch:

Squirtle: A classic starter Pokémon. Its evolution, Blastoise, is a formidable water type for both PvP and PvE.

Sandshrew: Its regional variant, Alolan Sandslash, has gained popularity in PvP battles, especially in the Great League.

Staryu: A stardust magnet, Staryu offers a whopping 750 stardust upon capture.

Magikarp: Evolving into the powerful Gyarados, it’s a solid choice for both the Ultra and Master Leagues.

The Experience Beyond Pokémon:

The City Safari is not just about catching Pokémon. It’s about experiencing the vibrant culture of Barcelona, making new friends, and embarking on a city-wide adventure filled with stories and challenges.

Summary:

The Pokémon GO City Safari Barcelona 2023 has been a monumental event, with Shiny Skiddo and Shiny Relicanth at its heart. As trainers navigate the streets of Barcelona, they are not only treated to these shiny variants but also a plethora of other Pokémon, each offering unique gameplay potential. The event, with its blend of cultural exploration and Pokémon catching, has set a new standard for what Pokémon GO events can offer.