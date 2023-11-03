Anomalies Deep Inside Earth Are Wreckage of Crashed Alien World, Scientists Propose

Scientists have proposed a mind-boggling hypothesis: that the anomalies deep inside Earth could be the wreckage of a crashed alien world. This hypothesis could explain the presence of two massive “blobs” inside Earth known as large low-velocity provinces (LLVPs).

The LLVPs are denser than the surrounding mantle and appear to be made up of a different type of material.

The LLVPs are located at the bottom of the Earth’s mantle, about 1,800 miles below the surface.

The scientists believe that the LLVPs could be the remnants of a planet that collided with Earth early in its history.

The scientists who proposed the hypothesis, led by Qian Yuan of the California Institute of Technology, believe that the LLVPs could be the remnants of a planet that collided with Earth early in its history. They say that the impact of the collision would have caused the planet to break apart and its core to sink to the bottom of Earth’s mantle.

The scientists’ hypothesis is based on computer simulations of the impact of a large planet on Earth. The simulations showed that the impact would have created two massive blobs of material at the bottom of the mantle, similar in size and density to the LLVPs.

The scientists also say that the composition of the LLVPs is consistent with the idea that they are the remnants of a planet. The LLVPs are richer in iron and other heavy elements than the surrounding mantle, which is consistent with the composition of a planet’s core.

The scientists’ hypothesis is still speculative, but it is a fascinating possibility. If it is true, it would mean that there is a piece of another world buried deep inside our own.

Implications of the Hypothesis:

If the hypothesis is correct, it could have a number of implications for our understanding of the early solar system. For example, it would suggest that the giant impacts that are thought to have shaped the early solar system were even more common and violent than previously thought.

The hypothesis could also have implications for our understanding of the formation of life on Earth. For example, it is possible that the impact that created the LLVPs could have brought organic material from the other planet to Earth. This could have helped to seed life on our planet.

More Research Needed:

More research is needed to test the hypothesis that the LLVPs are the remnants of a crashed alien world. For example, scientists would need to collect samples of the LLVPs and analyze them to see if they contain any organic material.

However, the hypothesis is an intriguing one and it raises a number of interesting questions about the early solar system and the formation of life on Earth.

