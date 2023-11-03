Samsung Removes Galaxy S20, Note 20, and More From List of Devices Getting Android 14

Samsung has removed the Galaxy S20, Note 20, and other 2020 models from its list of devices eligible for the Android 14 update. This was initially confirmed in a press release on November 2, 2023, but Samsung has since apologized for the error and updated the list to reflect its official software update policy.

Key Highlights:

The revised list includes the Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, A54, A53, A34, A33, M54, M53, M34, and M33 devices running on One UI 6.0 or above.

Samsung’s software update policy was updated in 2022 to guarantee four years of major Android OS updates for most flagship models and even some mid-range devices.

The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series were released in 2020, so they are no longer eligible for major Android OS updates under Samsung’s current policy.

This means that Galaxy S20 and Note 20 users will not receive the Android 14 update, which is expected to be released in early 2024. However, they will still receive security updates for at least two more years.

Samsung’s Software Update Policy:

Samsung’s software update policy is one of the best in the Android industry. The company guarantees four years of major Android OS updates for most flagship models and even some mid-range devices. This means that users can be confident that their Samsung devices will receive the latest software features and security updates for several years after they are released.

While it is disappointing to see the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series removed from the list of devices getting Android 14, it is important to note that Samsung’s software update policy is still one of the best in the Android industry. Users of these devices can still expect to receive security updates for at least two more years.