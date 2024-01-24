Google Pixel 9 Pro Leak Reveals iPhone-Inspired Design Transformation”

The recent leaks of the Google Pixel 9 Pro have stirred up excitement in the tech community, showcasing a design overhaul that seems to draw inspiration from the latest iPhone models. The new design features are anticipated to bring a fresh look to the Pixel series, aligning with the current trend in smartphone aesthetics.

Key Highlights:

The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature flat edges, a significant departure from the curved design of the Pixel 6-8 Pro.

A redesigned camera bar, resembling the Pixel Fold, is introduced, with a pill-on-pill design for the camera setup.

The device is likely to have a 6.5-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen of the Pixel 8 Pro.

The phone’s dimensions are relatively similar to the previous model, suggesting a possible error in screen size reporting.

The power button and volume rocker remain on the right edge, with the SIM card tray moved to the bottom edge.

The Pixel 9 Pro may retain the temperature sensor from the previous model.

Design Evolution: Flat Edges and Camera Bar Revamp

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is set to usher in a new era of design for the Pixel series. According to the latest leaks, the smartphone will feature flat edges that subtly curve into the display and rear panel, a stark contrast to the curved rails of its predecessors. This design approach mirrors the trend set by Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S series, suggesting a shift towards more uniform, flat-edged designs in the smartphone market.

Display and Dimensions: A Compact Yet Familiar Size

Despite a reduction in screen size to 6.5 inches, the overall dimensions of the Pixel 9 Pro remain largely unchanged from the Pixel 8 Pro, sparking speculation about the accuracy of the screen size information. The new design retains the side-mounted power and volume buttons, with a relocated SIM card slot at the bottom.

Camera Innovations: A Modern Touch

The camera bar of the Pixel 9 Pro has undergone a significant redesign. The new floating pill-shaped camera setup, not connected to the edges like previous models, features three side-by-side cameras covered by an oblong glass piece. This pill-on-pill design is accompanied by minimal bezels, adding a modern touch to the phone’s aesthetics.

Summing Up the Pixel 9 Pro’s Design Overhaul

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is poised to make a bold statement in the smartphone market with its iPhone-like design makeover. Featuring flat edges, a revamped camera bar, and a slightly smaller display, the device combines modern aesthetics with Google’s signature technology. This design shift not only aligns the Pixel series with current trends but also sets a new standard for future models.