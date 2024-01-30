WhatsApp Chat Backups to Impact Google Drive Storage Quota from 2024

Introduction:

In a significant update for Android users, WhatsApp backups will now start counting against Google Drive storage quotas. This change, set to begin in December 2023, marks a shift from the previous arrangement where WhatsApp data did not impact Google Drive’s storage limits.

Key Highlights:

WhatsApp backups on Android will count toward Google Drive storage limit starting December 2023.

This applies to the 15GB free storage included in every Google Account.

The change aligns Android backup experience with other platforms.

Users will need to manage their storage or consider upgrading to Google One.

Beta users will see these changes first, followed by a wider rollout in 2024.

The Impact on Google Drive Storage:

Previously, WhatsApp, a Meta-owned platform, offered the privilege of storing chat backups on Google Drive without affecting the user’s storage quota. This encompassed chat histories, images, and videos. However, with this update, these backups will contribute to the 15GB free storage limit provided with Google accounts, pushing users to either manage their storage more efficiently or consider subscribing to the paid Google One service for additional space.

Adjusting to the New Policy:

For users concerned about hitting their storage limits, Google offers tools to manage and bulk delete unnecessary files. Additionally, WhatsApp suggests deleting items within the app to reduce the size of future backups. Another option is to use the WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool for data transfer between Android devices, avoiding the need for cloud backups.

Google One Subscription as an Alternative:

For those requiring more storage, Google One subscriptions start at $1.99 per month for 100GB. Google plans to offer limited, one-time promotions for Google One to help users transition to this new arrangement.

Summary:

This change in WhatsApp’s backup policy is a significant development for Android users, aligning the backup experience on Android with other platforms. It underscores the importance of digital data management and may lead to increased subscriptions for Google’s paid cloud storage service, Google One.