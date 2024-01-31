The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i Manual Transition: A Pioneering Change with a Price

BMW has revitalized its Z4 M40i model for 2025, introducing a much-anticipated 6-speed manual gearbox. This upgrade, however, comes with a substantial price tag, marking a significant shift in BMW’s approach to sports car performance and driver engagement.
Key Highlights:
- The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i will feature a 6-speed manual gearbox as part of the “Handschalter” package.
- This package is priced at an additional $3,500.
- It includes unique chassis tuning, staggered wheels, and exclusive color options.
- The manual gearbox model will launch worldwide in March 2024.
- Despite the slower acceleration compared to its automatic counterpart, the manual version promises an engaging driving experience.
A Revival of Manual Transmission
The introduction of the manual gearbox in the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i is a nod to the enthusiasts who appreciate the classic driving experience. This change comes five years after the launch of the G29 Z4 and two years following the incorporation of a manual gearbox in the BMW Supra model by Toyota.
Performance Specifications
Despite being slightly slower in acceleration compared to the automatic version (0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds vs. 3.9 seconds), the manual Z4 M40i maintains its top speed of 155 mph, powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine. This engine outputs 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, identical to the automatic variant.
Enhanced Driving Experience
The manual gearbox isn’t just about shifting gears; it comes with an array of enhancements. These include model-specific programming for the traction control and differential, unique auxiliary springs, a reinforced anti-roll bar clamp, and updated damper and sport steering settings. Additionally, the staggered-sized rims, a first for the Z4, with 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, aim to improve handling.
Exclusive Design Elements
The “Handschalter” package is more than just a mechanical upgrade. It offers exclusive metallic paint options such as San Remo Green metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic, the latter available at a premium. The package also includes red brake calipers and extended Shadowline trim accents in high-gloss black. Inside, the manual Z4 M40i allows buyers to choose from five shades of Vernasca leather or an Alcantara and leather combination, adding a luxurious touch to the sporty interior.
Conclusion
The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i with its manual gearbox is a testament to BMW’s commitment to driving purists. While the addition of a manual transmission comes at a higher cost, it brings a suite of enhancements that significantly uplift the driving experience. This model is a blend of BMW’s rich heritage in crafting driver-focused vehicles and modern automotive innovation.