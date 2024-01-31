The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i Manual Transition: A Pioneering Change with a Price

BMW has revitalized its Z4 M40i model for 2025, introducing a much-anticipated 6-speed manual gearbox. This upgrade, however, comes with a substantial price tag, marking a significant shift in BMW’s approach to sports car performance and driver engagement.

Key Highlights:

The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i will feature a 6-speed manual gearbox as part of the “Handschalter” package.

This package is priced at an additional $3,500.

It includes unique chassis tuning, staggered wheels, and exclusive color options.

The manual gearbox model will launch worldwide in March 2024.

Despite the slower acceleration compared to its automatic counterpart, the manual version promises an engaging driving experience.

A Revival of Manual Transmission

The introduction of the manual gearbox in the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i is a nod to the enthusiasts who appreciate the classic driving experience. This change comes five years after the launch of the G29 Z4 and two years following the incorporation of a manual gearbox in the BMW Supra model by Toyota.

Performance Specifications

Despite being slightly slower in acceleration compared to the automatic version (0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds vs. 3.9 seconds), the manual Z4 M40i maintains its top speed of 155 mph, powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine. This engine outputs 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, identical to the automatic variant.

Enhanced Driving Experience

The manual gearbox isn’t just about shifting gears; it comes with an array of enhancements. These include model-specific programming for the traction control and differential, unique auxiliary springs, a reinforced anti-roll bar clamp, and updated damper and sport steering settings. Additionally, the staggered-sized rims, a first for the Z4, with 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, aim to improve handling.

Exclusive Design Elements

The “Handschalter” package is more than just a mechanical upgrade. It offers exclusive metallic paint options such as San Remo Green metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic, the latter available at a premium. The package also includes red brake calipers and extended Shadowline trim accents in high-gloss black. Inside, the manual Z4 M40i allows buyers to choose from five shades of Vernasca leather or an Alcantara and leather combination, adding a luxurious touch to the sporty interior.

Conclusion

The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i with its manual gearbox is a testament to BMW’s commitment to driving purists. While the addition of a manual transmission comes at a higher cost, it brings a suite of enhancements that significantly uplift the driving experience. This model is a blend of BMW’s rich heritage in crafting driver-focused vehicles and modern automotive innovation.