Samsung Enhances Audio Capabilities Across Devices: Phones, Tablets, and Earbuds

Samsung is making significant strides in upgrading the audio capabilities of its smartphones, tablets, and earbuds, setting new benchmarks for audio quality and connectivity in the consumer electronics industry. The recent announcements from Samsung Unpacked 2024 and subsequent updates have introduced groundbreaking technologies designed to redefine the user experience across its ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

Launch of the Galaxy S24 series with true wireless lossless audio support, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Introduction of Qualcomm’s S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 Sound Platforms, offering enhanced computing power and AI capabilities for superior audio experiences.

Upcoming software updates to Galaxy Buds2 Pro, enabling LE Audio capabilities and new Auracast features for Samsung Smart TVs.

Expansion of Samsung’s 2024 TV and audio lineup, including OLED, Neo QLED, and MICRO LED displays, alongside innovative soundbars and speakers.

Samsung’s Audio Innovation: A Deep Dive

The Galaxy S24 series marks a significant leap in wireless audio technology with the support for true wireless lossless audio, facilitated by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This advancement promises an unparalleled listening experience, offering up to 192 kHz lossless music streaming through Qualcomm’s Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN). However, the market awaits the arrival of compatible earbuds to fully utilize this feature.

Central to these upgrades are Qualcomm’s S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 Sound Platforms, which significantly outperform their predecessors in computing power and AI capabilities. These platforms are not just about audio quality; they also enhance connectivity, extending the range of audio devices well beyond current limitations of Bluetooth technology. This includes stronger active noise cancellation (ANC) performance and low-latency DSP for an immersive audio experience.

In addition to smartphones and earbuds, Samsung is also pushing the boundaries of audio-visual integration with its 2024 TV and audio lineup. This includes the industry’s first ‘OLED Glare Free’ technology in the S95D series, offering vivid, accurate colors and an immersive viewing experience even in well-lit environments. The lineup also features innovative soundbars and speakers, such as the Music Frame, which doubles as a modern picture frame, and the HW-Q990D soundbar, offering an 11.1.4-channel configuration for a truly immersive sound.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are set to receive software updates that expand LE Audio capabilities, including the introduction of Auracast broadcast audio technology for Samsung Smart TVs. This feature enhances the connected experience across devices, allowing for richer and more complex audio transmissions.

Conclusion:

Samsung’s concerted efforts to upgrade audio capabilities across its devices underscore a strategic move towards creating a more integrated and immersive user experience. By leveraging advanced chipsets and AI technologies, Samsung not only enhances audio quality but also redefines how users interact with their devices, fostering a more connected and seamless ecosystem. The introduction of groundbreaking features like true wireless lossless audio and OLED Glare Free technology positions Samsung as a leader in the consumer electronics space, driving innovation and setting new standards for competitors.

However, the true potential of these innovations hinges on the availability of compatible devices and the broader adoption of new standards like LE Audio and XPAN. As the ecosystem evolves, users can look forward to a more enriched audio-visual experience, further blurring the lines between technology and reality.