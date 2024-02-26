Artillery showcase the Sidewinder X4 Plus high-speed 3D printer

Artillery, a leading innovator in the consumer 3D printing space, is ready to unveil its highly-anticipated Sidewinder X4 Plus 3D Printer on February 20th.

YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck1RZx7ZDNQ&t=21s

As the price tag of $429 suggests, the Artillery X4 Plus is designed to provide exceptional value for its users. Packed with advanced features and cutting-edge technology, this printer is expected to enhance the overall 3D printing experience, pushing boundaries and making the creation of intricate designs easier and more accessible than ever before.

With its large build volume, the X4 Plus allows users to print bigger and more complex models, maximizing creative opportunities. From hobbyists to professionals, this printer caters to a wide range of users looking to bring their ideas to life with on and efficiency.

The Artillery X4 Plus boasts lightning-fast print speeds with Klipper, thanks to its robust and accurate printing mechanism. It promises to deliver high-quality prints with unparalleled speed, reducing printing time significantly.

Furthermore, the printer features automatic bed leveling, eliminating the tedious manual calibration process. This self-leveling capability ensures a hassle-free printing experience and unparalleled print quality.

Artillery X4 Plus also offers enhanced stability and durability, ensuring long-term reliability for continuous printing. Advanced features, such as a filament run-out sensor and power loss recovery, further solidify its position as a reliable and user-friendly device.

As the latest addition to the Artillery 3D printers family, the X4 Plus is expected to garner significant attention and demand from all corners of the 3D printing community.

Prospective buyers are strongly advised to mark their calendars for February 20th, as the Artillery X4 Plus will undoubtedly fly off the shelves swiftly. Stay tuned for updates and further details on this groundbreaking 3D printer.

ArtilleryX4plus: https://www.artillery3d.com/products/sidewinder-x4-plus?sca_ref=4967914.n4HzPaU5c5

Social Media: https://linktr.ee/artillery3dofficial

Email us: info@artillery3d.com

SOURCE Artillery