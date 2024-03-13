dyson's latest robot vacuum launches in the us

Dyson has once again pushed the boundaries of home cleaning technology with the launch of its most advanced and powerful robot vacuum to date in the United States. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav, hailed as the world’s most potent robot vacuum, integrates cutting-edge technology to offer unparalleled cleaning efficiency and intelligence.

Key Highlights:

Advanced Technology : The Dyson 360 Vis Nav features a 360-degree vision system for precise navigation and a Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor that delivers six times the suction power of its competitors.

: The Dyson 360 Vis Nav features a 360-degree vision system for precise navigation and a Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor that delivers six times the suction power of its competitors. Smart Cleaning : Engineered with Dyson Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology, the robot can create dust maps, adapt to its environment, and intelligently plan its cleaning path.

: Engineered with Dyson Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology, the robot can create dust maps, adapt to its environment, and intelligently plan its cleaning path. Innovative Design : The vacuum boasts a triple-action brush bar for effective debris pick-up across various surfaces and a side edge actuator for edge-to-edge cleaning.

: The vacuum boasts a triple-action brush bar for effective debris pick-up across various surfaces and a side edge actuator for edge-to-edge cleaning. Customizable Cleaning : Users can control and customize cleaning through the MyDyson™ app, setting zones and schedules tailored to their home.

: Users can control and customize cleaning through the MyDyson™ app, setting zones and schedules tailored to their home. Global Development: Developed by Dyson engineers across the UK, Singapore, Philippines, and Malaysia, the product underscores the brand’s global innovation efforts.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav represents a significant leap forward in robot vacuum technology, addressing common frustrations with existing models such as low suction power and inefficient navigation. Its design reflects over seven years of development, emphasizing powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and user-friendly features.

One of the vacuum’s standout features is its top-mounted fish-eye lens, which, together with SLAM technology, enables precise navigation by recognizing landmarks within the home. This is complemented by 26 sensors for obstacle detection and navigation, ensuring comprehensive coverage. The device also features a unique arm that extends to clean edges effectively and a five-stage HEPA filtration system to capture 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Despite its powerful performance, the 360 Vis Nav’s battery life is a consideration, with a cleaning time of approximately 50 minutes before needing to recharge. However, it conveniently resumes cleaning from where it left off once recharged.

Priced at $2,399, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is now available in the US, marking a new era for automated home cleaning solutions​​​​​​​​.