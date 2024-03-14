What’s Next for Solana and Aptos as Altcoin Season Kicks Off? Scapesmania Poised for Lift-Off

The cryptocurrency market is undergoing a notable transformation, with Bitcoin (BTC) at the forefront, nearing a record peak of $72,000, reflecting a 4.70% rise. This increase in Bitcoin’s price has elevated the overall crypto market’s value to $1.41 trillion. Nonetheless, the spotlight is shifting towards altcoins, as the fascination with meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu begins to wane. Investors are broadening their investment horizons, focusing on altcoins such as Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP, which are experiencing significant appreciation. This trend is largely driven by the green light given to spot Bitcoin ETFs, attracting fresh investors and capital, thus reducing Bitcoin’s predominance and heralding the much-anticipated Altcoin Season.

Everyone is keeping an eye on Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT) as the altcoin season is about to start, wondering how they will handle the upcoming shifts. But there’s another project on the horizon that might provide more substantial growth in the same amount of time.

ScapesMania: A New Era in Gaming and Tokenomics

The price range for $MANIA has been between $0.006794 and $0.008099, with support levels at $0.006145 and $0.006213, and resistance levels at $0.01044 and $0.01491. This indicates a stable market entry with potential for growth. Now, let’s give you a clearer picture.

After a wildly successful presale that amassed $6.125 million in funding, drew in nearly 18,400 holders, and attracted over 60,000 followers, the eagerly anticipated ScapesMania’s exchange debut finally arrived.

$MANIA is stepping into PancakeSwap, a popular DEX on the Binance Smart Chain network known for its large user base and liquidity. But that’s just the start. Following PancakeSwap, the project is exploring possibilities for CEX listings, which could expand avenues for potential growth. Explore the team’s approach to CEX listing here .

Trading kicked off with MANIA/WBNB and MANIA/USDT liquidity pairs. USDT is the main source of liquidity as per community demand. The debut trading day was remarkable. The token price has shown resilience, indicating robust tokenomics and promising project prospects. ScapesMania has proven to everyone that it’s not just a one-day ICO project but a serious endeavor committed to growing alongside its community of holders.

Holder count steadied at 18.41K in the first 24 hours, with trading volume hitting $2.25M. ScapesMania instantly dominated DEXTools’ Hot Pairs list. No further explanation needed.

Groundbreaking Approach to Gaming

If you’re not yet familiar with what ScapesMania is about, here’s a quick rundown. It’s a gaming ecosystem where players can dive into immersive experiences without any prior crypto knowledge. Meanwhile, holders can benefit from the project’s success and have a say in its direction through DAO.

Tapping into the growing casual gaming industry during the current bull run puts ScapesMania in a favorable position. If you’ve been following crypto news , you’ve likely witnessed success stories of gaming projects during the recent market rally. Now, ScapesMania is all set to take off and unleash its potential in a thriving niche.

Why Go with ScapesMania?

Wondering why the community is flocking to ScapesMania?

Let’s decode its appeal:

$MANIA tokenomics are carefully balanced with cliff and vesting. A structured vesting schedule is designed to maintain a balance between supply and demand.

The $MANIA token serves governance in the evolving DAO and acts as an in-game currency in the pilot gaming project. Community members can also stake tokens for additional rewards and participate in activities for more tokens. The team is actively working on expanding the token’s utility, with plans to introduce new projects and increase its use cases within the ecosystem.

There’s a solid post-listing promotional strategy in play. The team has demonstrated its marketing prowess, evident in the $6M+ presale success, the 4K+ holder base , the actively growing 60K+ community , and 75K+ average monthly traffic . To further expand the project’s reach, ScapesMania is constantly testing new marketing channels.

success, the , the actively growing , and . To further expand the project’s reach, ScapesMania is constantly testing new marketing channels. The project’s smart contract has received a stamp of approval from BlockSafu. As a holder, you can rely on the platform’s commitment to security.

ScapesMania is gaining traction on significant crypto platforms, backed by endorsements from respected influencers in the field.

The Road Ahead

In a world where casual gaming rules, ScapesMania leads the way by smartly meeting what the market demands. Unlike other projects facing disconnect from their audience, ScapesMania aligns with community desires: gamers enjoy their favorite pastime while holders benefit from the ecosystem’s success.

The casual gaming industry is expected to skyrocket to $19.12 billion by 2027, according to Statista. This forecast marks the niche as potentially lucrative.

With the fund generation goals surpassed, the team is now fully immersed in product development. For quick start, the project has partnered with the devs that secured a prestigious grant in 2023 for the Metaverse/Gaming/NFT category.

Sven, ScapesMania’s CEO, says: “As you know, to achieve ambitious goals, a skilled team is pretty crucial. You can already see how skilled and efficient our launch team really is. We’re concurrently working on the product. We are prioritizing the development team’s strengthening, too. To streamline operations, I’m combining the roles of CEO and CTO.”

Join the community channel to stay updated on the latest releases.

Community Trust

The crypto community is buzzing about the project on popular platforms. They’re excited to join ScapesMania because they share its vision and want to be actively involved. Whales are also taking notice, with deposits already topping $20,000.

It’s obvious that none of this success would be possible without such a loyal community. The ScapesMania team truly thanks its supporters for this kickstart. And remember, it’s just the beginning – there’s plenty more to come!

Join the ScapesMania Movement

ScapesMania’s adventure is just kicking off. As the casual gaming industry gears up for exponential growth in the years ahead, there’s never been a better time to tap into this promising landscape.

Remember how gaming projects boomed in 2021? Well, the current crypto market boom might offer a similar chance for expansion. With a stable price post-listing and strong initial support, the coin has already proven its resilience .

The future price trajectory hinges on community strength, development milestones, and robust marketing strategies, all of which ScapesMania excels in, leaving endless possibilities ahead.

Why wait? Take action today! Secure your spot in a potentially rewarding journey – grab your $MANIA tokens on PancakeSwap now.

>>> Join 18K Holders – Buy $MANIA Now! <<<

Solana (SOL): A Beacon of High Performance and Efficiency

Solana (SOL) is currently experiencing a phase of consolidation, with its price oscillating between $140 and $150. This pattern of sideways trading is seen as a precursor to a potential breakout. With a market capitalization of $65 billion and a daily trading volume of $5.5 billion, Solana (SOL) stands as a significant player in the blockchain space.

The price of Solana (SOL) has been hovering around $148, following a recent attempt to breach new highs in 2024 that stalled at $150. This consolidation phase is marked by a bullish rectangle pattern on the price charts, indicating a balance between demand and supply.

The potential breakout from the bullish rectangle pattern suggests a target of $200 for Solana (SOL). However, resistance at $150 must be overcome to trigger this rally. In the event of a pullback, support levels at $135, $130, and $120 are expected to absorb selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) provide technical indicators that support a bullish outlook, yet the path to $200 is contingent upon maintaining momentum and overcoming immediate resistance levels.

Aptos (APT): Navigating the Bullish Wave with Strategic Partnerships

Aptos (APT) has shown a remarkable bullish trend, with its price reaching $11.61. This uptrend is supported by a significant increase in trading volume and market capitalization, positioning Aptos (APT) as a notable contender in the blockchain arena.

Aptos (APT) price has surged by over 16%, indicating a strong bullish sentiment in the market. The price movement has formed an ascending triangle pattern, suggesting a continuation of the upward trend. Market capitalization has grown to around $4.2 billion, with a 185% spike in trading volume.

The bullish market sentiment and strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration with zkME, are poised to propel Aptos (APT) towards a $20 price target. Technical analysis signals a bullish outlook, with the possibility of reaching or surpassing the $12 resistance level. However, failure to break through this resistance could lead to a correction, with support levels at $10 and $9 serving as potential fallbacks.

Conclusion

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has introduced new capital into the market, fueling the altcoin momentum. Solana (SOL) and Aptos (APT), with their strong ecosystems and technological advancements, are well-positioned to leverage this shift, potentially leading to significant price increases. ScapesMania, with its innovative approach to gaming and tokenomics , is also poised to capture the interest of market participants. It seems to offer a bigger upside at a lower price point, which is always a good thing.

Site: https://scapesmania.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScapesMania

Telegram: https://t.me/scapesmania