Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: A Leap into the Future with a Mammoth Display and Competitive Pricing

Asus has once again set the tech world abuzz with the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 11 Ultra. This innovative device marks a significant milestone in mobile technology, boasting features that cater to both tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting launch.

Key Highlights:

The Zenfone 11 Ultra features an expansive 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising unparalleled visual quality and smoothness.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with options for 12GB or 16GB of RAM, ensuring top-notch performance across the board.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP telephoto lens, alongside a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 5500mAh battery, supporting 65W wired and 15W wireless charging, making it an all-day powerhouse.

It runs on Android 14 and includes an in-screen fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.

Available in several eye-catching colors, including Desert Sienna, Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green, it caters to various user preferences.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is set at a competitive starting price of approximately $899 for the base model (12GB/256GB), positioning it as a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market.

Design and Aesthetics: Asus has taken cues from its ZenBook laptop series for the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s design, featuring a clean, sophisticated look with the Asus logo prominently displayed on the back. The device boasts a modern aesthetic with its punch-hole front camera and slim bezels, alongside practical features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, rare in today’s flagship models.

Pricing and Availability: In Europe, the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s pricing starts at around €986 for the 12GB/256GB model, with a higher-end variant (16GB/512GB) priced at approximately €1,045. These prices are expected to be promotional launch offers, valid until April 14, after which a slight increase is anticipated.

Asus has skillfully blended cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features and a competitive price point in the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Its launch not only reinforces Asus’s position in the high-end smartphone market but also sets new standards for mobile computing and entertainment.