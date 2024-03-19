Sony Investigates PS5 Pro Specs Leak

In a recent turn of events, Sony has found itself at the center of a major leak involving the specifications of the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro. This information comes amid growing excitement and speculation about the next iteration of Sony’s flagship gaming console.

Key Highlights:

The PS5 Pro specs have been leaked, revealing a significant performance boost and new AI upscaling features.

The leaked specs include 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point performance, rendering speeds 45% faster than the base PS5, and 2-4x faster ray tracing capabilities.

Two versions of the PS5 will be available for purchase following the PS5 Pro’s launch.

An industry expert has validated the leaked specs as “almost certainly real.”

The Leak and Sony’s Response

The leaked specifications for the PS5 Pro showcase an impressive upgrade over its predecessor, with a particular focus on GPU performance, ray tracing speed, and machine learning architecture. According to the leaks, the PS5 Pro will feature 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point performance, rendering capabilities that are approximately 45% faster than the base PS5, and enhanced ray tracing speeds of 2x – 4x faster compared to the current model. These advancements are poised to make 4K 60 FPS gaming a reality on the console, addressing one of the limitations of the base PS5​​.

The leak also suggests the introduction of two new versions of the PS5 upon the Pro model’s launch, presumably a slim version alongside the more powerful Pro model. This strategy indicates Sony’s commitment to catering to a broad spectrum of gamers with varying performance needs and budget constraints.

Industry expert Jeff Grubb has lent further credibility to the leaks, stating on his ‘Game Mess Decides’ podcast that the information is “almost certainly real based on what I’ve heard.” His validation, along with the details from the leaked specs, paints a picture of a console that could significantly push the boundaries of home gaming technology​​.

Implications for Gamers and the Industry

The PS5 Pro’s leaked specifications suggest that Sony is aiming to significantly elevate the gaming experience, with enhancements that could redefine expectations for console performance. The focus on faster ray tracing and machine learning for AI upscaling shows a commitment to not just graphic fidelity but also the smoothness and responsiveness of gameplay.

However, as with any leak, there’s a degree of uncertainty until official confirmation from Sony. The company has not yet responded to the leaks, leaving the gaming community to speculate about the potential impact of these upgrades on the future of console gaming.

The leaked details of the PS5 Pro have certainly set the stage for what could be a major leap forward in console gaming. As the community eagerly awaits official news from Sony, the potential of the PS5 Pro continues to be a hot topic of discussion and speculation among gamers and industry insiders alike.