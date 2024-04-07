Bagon Community Day Classic: A Detailed Look at Special Research and Rewards

Pokemon Go’s Bagon Community Day Classic event, scheduled for April 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, has stirred excitement among trainers globally. This special event offers players a golden opportunity to catch Bagon more frequently in the wild, including its shiny variant, enriching their collections with one of the most sought-after Dragon-type Pokémon.

The event is not just about catching Bagon; it’s packed with activities, bonuses, and special research tasks designed to enhance the experience. Evolving Bagon’s evolution, Shelgon, during the event or up to two hours afterward rewards trainers with a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage, a potent move in Trainer Battles and Gyms and Raids.

Special Research Tasks and Rewards

The Bagon Community Day Classic event introduces a set of Special Research tasks spread across four stages, each with its unique set of challenges and rewards. Tasks range from making Nice Throws to evolving Bagon and its evolutions. Completing these tasks will reward trainers with Poke Balls, Bagon Candy, Stardust, encounters with Bagon and its evolved forms, XP, Lucky Eggs, and more. The culmination of these tasks leads to a grand reward featuring an encounter with Salamence and additional bonuses​.

Field Research and Event Bonuses

Beyond the Special Research, the event boasts Community Day Classic-themed Field Research tasks. These tasks are centered around catching Bagon and reward players with Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Pinap Berries, Golden Razz Berries, and Stardust, ensuring trainers have ample resources for their adventures​.

Event bonuses add another layer of excitement with triple XP for catching Pokémon, three-hour Lure Modules, and Incense durations, encouraging trainers to explore and engage throughout the event. A surprise awaits trainers who take snapshots during Community Day, adding an element of unpredictability and fun​.

Exclusive Event Bundles

To aid trainers in their quest, two exclusive event bundles are available for purchase. These bundles offer a mix of Ultra Balls, Super Incubators, Elite Charged TMs, Lucky Eggs, and more, providing valuable resources at a discounted rate. Additionally, a special Community Day Classic Box featuring Ultra Balls, Silver Pinap Berries, Incubators, and Incense is available for purchase on the Pokémon GO Web Store, offering significant value for those looking to maximize their event experience​​.

Community Engagement and Safety

Niantic encourages community engagement through the event, suggesting trainers visit popular parks and areas known for their Pokémon Go activity. However, they remind everyone to stay safe and adhere to local health guidelines while participating in the event​.

This Bagon Community Day Classic is a testament to Pokemon Go’s commitment to providing engaging and rewarding experiences for its community. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or new to the game, this event offers something for everyone, from catching and evolving one of the most iconic Dragon-type Pokémon to enjoying bonuses and completing research tasks for valuable rewards.